Lenny Kravitz celebrates daughter Zoë’s birthday with adorable throwback pic

By Drew Weisholtz
TODAY.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs his daughter turns another year older, Lenny Kravitz can’t help but look to the future — as well as the past. The rocker posted a throwback picture on Instagram of him and daughter Zoë building a sandcastle on a beach when she was a little girl in honor of...

