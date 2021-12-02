ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD to negate near-term bearish bias above $1,792

By FXStreet Insights Team
FXStreet.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGold price is trying hard to build on Wednesday’s rebound. As FXStreet’s Dhwani Mehta notes, XAU/USD could resume the rebound on golden cross confirmation. Markets likely to remain on the edge amid Omicron woes. “Should the risk...

www.fxstreet.com

insidebitcoins.com

Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH/USD Trades Above $4000 Level

At the time of writing, the Ethereum price is seen moving above the $4000 price mark and it is currently changing hands at $4148. ETH/USD has once again touches the $4200 mark as the number two crypto faces the path of development once again but this can only be confirmed if the market price remains above $4000. However, the Ethereum price is hovering below the 9-day and 21-day moving averages with 0.58% gains in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, ETH/USD may again drop below this level if the bulls fail to push the price above the moving averages.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

First Mover Asia: Bitcoin, altcoins regain ground after early weekend spiral; trading volume levels off after an intense Saturday

Investors, who have been spooked by the omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus, are awaiting the opening of equity markets on Monday. Good morning. Here’s what’s happening this morning:. Market moves: Investors bought up bitcoin quickly after Saturday’s sharp sell-off. Trading volume spiked on Saturday, although by Sunday it had...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD Weekly forecast: Omicron keeps markets on edge

Last Friday's Omicron panic remains the market background. WTI loses 2.8% on the week, 15.3% from last Friday's open. US Federal Reserve officials talk up inflation interest rate policy. FXStreet Forecast Poll sees vulnerability in the USD/CAD. The Omicron market panic remained the besetting feature of this week’s trading. Dollar-Canada...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD Price Analysis: bears stepping with eyes on 1.32 the figure

Bears will be looking to pounce on sigs of momentum to target at least the prior lows and 1.3130 daily lows ahead of 1.350 there after, as per the following line charts. Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD retreats towards 1.2800 on firmer oil, market consolidation

USD/CAD consolidates Friday’s gains around 11-week top. WTI crude oil rises around 2.0% to $67.50, S&P 500 Futures print mild gains. Canadian jobs report came in stronger than US counterparts on Friday but Fed rate hike saved USD. Mixed updates over Omicron, Saudi Arabia’s push to Arab light crude prices...
MARKETS
DailyFx

S&P 500 Weekly Forecast: Omicron Fears May Weigh on US Stocks; Reopening Trade at Risk

Volatility has spiked in recent days on growing concerns about the pandemic. The S&P 500 has trended lower as traders have trimmed their exposure to risk assets. Though the fundamental backdrop remains supportive for most U.S. stocks on strong corporate earnings and constructive profit outlook, omicron variant uncertainty will drive price action in the near-term.
STOCKS
Gold
Economy
Markets
dailyforex.com

BTC/USD Forecast: Bitcoin Finds Buyers on Short-Term Dips

Bitcoin fell during the course of the trading session on Thursday to show signs of weakness, as the market has reached towards the 56,000 level only to turn back around. It should be noted that the range for the day was extraordinarily tight, so it does suggest that perhaps we are simply killing time. If we can break above the top of the candlestick, then I think we go looking towards the $60,000 level again. The $60,000 level of course is a large, round, psychologically significant figure, and one that we have to pay close attention to. Clearing that level opens up the possibility of a bigger move to the upside.
CURRENCIES
cryptopolitan.com

Chainlink price analysis: LINK/USD to break above the $26.4 resistance

Chainlink price analysis is bearish today. Strong resistance is present at $26.4. Support for LINK/USD is present at $24.1. The price of Chainlink fell to $25.3 after it was rejected by $25.3 during the late hours on Wednesday, and the fall continued today as well. However, LINK managed to gain support, and there has been some increased price movement recently. The current bullish wave has formed a short-term upwards pattern as the coin has risen to $26.4, but this resistance will likely be broken.
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD Forecast: Technicals turn bearish ahead of US jobs report

GBP/USD has dropped below 1.3300 on renewed dollar strength. Near-term technical outlook turns bearish as buyers fail to lift GBP/USD above key hurdles. Investors await November jobs report from the US. GBP/USD has managed to snap a three-day losing streak on Thursday but failed to hold above 1.3300 as the...
MARKETS
actionforex.com

EUR/USD Outlook: A Key Bearish Trend Line Is Forming With Resistance Near 1.1325

The Euro struggled to clear the 1.1350 resistance zone against the US Dollar. The EUR/USD pair is slowly moving lower and is trading below the 1.1320 level. There was also a break below the 1.1300 zone and a close below the 50 hourly simple moving average. Besides, there is also a key bearish trend line forming with resistance near 1.1325 on the hourly chart.
CURRENCIES
insidebitcoins.com

Ripple Price Prediction: XRP/USD Fails to Climb Back Above $1

The Ripple price prediction shows that XRP is likely to remain below the moving averages as the RSI (14) moves below 40-level. XRP/USD may continue to follow the downward movement by moving slowly below the key supports. At the time of writing, it is likely for the coin to revisit the $0.90 support before it could start a new increase. However, during the European session today, the Ripple price struggles to stay above the 9-day moving average as the coin begins a slow and steady decline to move into a short term bearish zone.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD Weekly Forecast: Bears looking for fresh 2021 lows

US Federal Reserve to discuss speeding up tapering this December. Uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus Omicron variant is slowly receding. EUR/USD is at risk of falling further as long as it holds below 1.1380. The EUR/USD pair corrected oversold conditions and traded as high as 1.1382 but could not retain its...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Technical analysis: Will the GBP/USD price retreat continue?

The GBPUSD technical analysis of the price chart on 1-hour timeframe shows GBPUSD: H1 is falling under the 200-period moving average MA(200) which is falling itself. We believe the bearish movement will continue after the price breaches below the lower bound of the Donchian channel at 1.3254. A level below this can be used as an entry point for placing a pending order to sell. The stop loss can be placed above 1.3298. After placing the order, the stop loss is to be moved to the next fractal high indicator, following Parabolic signals. Thus, we are changing the expected profit/loss ratio to the breakeven point. If the price meets the stop loss level without reaching the order, we recommend cancelling the order: the market has undergone internal changes which were not taken into account.
MARKETS
insidebitcoins.com

Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD Swings Above $57,000 Resistance

The Bitcoin price prediction shows that LTC is likely to restart the uptrend after touching the daily low of $56,111. BTC/USD Long-term Trend: Ranging (Daily Chart) BTC/USD looks green today as the price hovers above the resistance level of $57,000 from the low of $56,111. However, a daily close above the $58,000 level may continue to increase the Bitcoin price to $60,000. However, traders should note that a consistent price increase may bring more buyers into the market as bulls increase their positions.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast GBP/USD: Another dollar surge? US inflation could outweigh Omicron

GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Another dollar surge? US inflation could outweigh Omicron, UK GDP. Time to retire "transitory" – these hawkish words by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell when referring to inflation have served as the tiebreaker in favor of the dollar. Fears of the Omicron covid variant have been intermixed with hope that it isn't as scary as initially thought. Apart from the virus, US inflation and UK GDP stand out. Read more...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD rebounds toward 1.1330 from three-day lows as US yields tumble

Greenback gains momentum amid risk version but lower US yields limit upside. EUR/USD heads for a modest weekly loss, without reaching fresh YTD lows. The EUR/USD weakened during the American session and fell to 1.1266, reaching the lowest level since Tuesday. It then rebounded toward 1.1300 trimming losses. The decline took place amid a rally of the US dollar across the board, but the decline in US yields limited the upside of the greenback.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

US Dollar Index challenges daily highs near 96.30

DXY gathers steam following November’s Payrolls. The US economy added fewer jobs than expected last month. The ISM Non-Manufacturing, Factory Orders come next in the docket. The greenback, in terms of the US Dollar Index (DXY), gathers some pace and retests the daily highs around 96.30 at the end of the week.
MARKETS

