Video Games

Pokémon UNITE's roster expands to include Tsareena this month

By Nadine Dornieden
imore.com
 2 days ago

Pokémon UNITE is a free-to-play MOBA game featuring characters from the Pokémon franchise. New characters are continually added to make the roster more diverse and interesting. The next...

www.imore.com

noisypixel.net

Hyperdimension Neptunia: Sisters vs. Sisters Shows Action Gameplay in Debut Trailer

Compile Heart has shared the first trailer for their newest action RPG Hyperdimension Neptunia: Sisters vs. Sisters, in development for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Currently, the game is only announced for Japan, but the western publisher, Idea Factory International, typically brings over all things Nep-related. The gameplay shown highlights...
VIDEO GAMES
GeekyGadgets

Bethesda reveals more details about new Starfield RPG game described as “Skyrim in space”

Bethesda has this week released more details about Starfield the highly anticipated action role-playing game currently being developed by Bethesda Game Studios and published by Bethesda Softworks for release in November 2022. Starfield will be available on the PC and Xbox platforms and is set in an area that extends outward from the Solar System for approximately 50 light years called The Settled Systems. This week Bethesda has released a new featurette revealing more details about what is going into creating the game and what you can expect from the storylines, characters and settings of the new space RPG. Starfield has been described by director Todd Howard as “Skyrim in space”.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingonphone.com

Pokémon Unite: Leaks reveal Dragonite is coming soon in the game

Pokémon Unite is a free-to-play, multiplayer online battle arena video game developed by TiMi Studio Group and published by The Pokémon Company for Android and iOS and by Nintendo for the Nintendo Switch. Pokemon Unite has become a big name in the mobile MOBA genre of games with the team pushing several updates to improve the game along with adding several new Pokemons to their roster. Previously we reported that a new grass-type Pokemon Tsareena is coming to Pokemon Unite and now, as per the latest leaks, a brand new all-rounder pokemon named Dragonite will be joining the Pokemon Unite game.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

How to change a Pokémon’s nickname in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

One of the greatest features of every Pokemon game is the option to name your Pokemon anything you want as long as you think it has a nice ring to it. But what if you don’t like how the name sounds when it comes out of your mouth, you misspelled it when you were typing it, or you like the name but it comes across as offensive to someone else?
VIDEO GAMES
#Moba
gamingonphone.com

Pokémon Unite 1st Winter Tournament: Schedule, Format, and more

Pokémon Unite is going to hold two official tournaments of the game this winter. Sponsored by JCG with the cooperation of Pokemon Co., Ltd, the event is named the Pokémon UNITE Winter Tournament 1st and 2nd. Application is live from today for the first tournament, which will be held on December 4 and 5. Each event is divided into two Blocks and will be held online. Players can apply for the tournament from here.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Total War: Warhammer 3’ reveals Nurgle roster of units

Creative Assembly has detailed the roster of units coming to the Nurgle faction in Total War: Warhammer 3. Revealed in a recent blog post, there’s Nurgle Legendary Lords, Lords, Heroes, and Units. Legendary Lord Ku’gath, the Plaguefather rides a massive palanquin, and acts as the campaign’s earliest-available artillery piece, as he hurls Nurglings across the map that explode upon impact. He’s also “one very smelly boy.”
VIDEO GAMES
The Game Haus

What is the Pokemon Unite Tsareena Release Date

A recent data leak revealed Pokemon Unite Tsareena release date. The grass type pokemon joins Pokemon Unite on the December 9, 2021 update. Likely coming alongside other patch and balance updates, Tsareena will be a welcome addition to the still small roster of Pokemon Unite. Now, this begs the question,...
VIDEO GAMES
massivelyop.com

Aura Kingdom’s Sky Tower expands to include four new dungeons

Hope you’re not scared of heights, because Aura Kingdom is about to whisk you up to the stratosphere as it continues its questionable policy of building structures on clouds. The MMO’s recent Sky Riders patch added an impressive five new Sky Tower floors and four additional dungeons. These dungeons are...
VIDEO GAMES
The Game Haus

100 Thieves Announce 2022 Academy Roster Including Gamsu and JimieN

The 100 Thieves 2022 Academy roster has been announced including Gamsu, Kenvi, JimieN, Wixxi and Busio. This roster comes after 100 Thieves Academy won scouting grounds. Two of the players from that run, Luger and Poome, are now starting on CLG’s LCS Roster. Tenacity, while technically on 100T Academy, was not part of the run due to being at Worlds 2021. He is splitting time with Ssumday in the LCS. The tweet announcing the changes is below.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Pokémon Go Battle League season 10 begins on Nov. 29, includes Lysandre-themed avatar items

With the Season of Mischief coming to a close soon, Niantic has detailed the rollout for season 10 of the Pokémon Go Battle League, which will begin on Nov. 29. As always, end-of-season rewards and GBL ranks will be reset with the start of the new season. But rank-up requirements will remain the same as previous seasons and Pokémon appearing throughout season 10 as rewards will be slightly easier to catch.
VIDEO GAMES
pocketgamer.com

Chaos Faction: DAI is a strategy RPG that’s out now in Indonesia on Android

Chaos Faction: DAI is a brand new strategic RPG that offers roguelike gameplay along with various legendary heroes. It has been developed by 3456Play, an Asia-based video game developer. Game features. Chaos Faction: DAI will see players battling through randomly generated levels. It promises amazing fantasy adventures and exciting battles...
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

Decidueye Joins Pokemon UNITE Roster

Pokemon UNITE announced on Nov. 19 that the “Arrow Quill” Pokemon, Decidueye, would be joining Pokemon UNITE’s roster. Trainers will likely know this Pokemon from its first-form: the adorable owl Pokemon, Rowlet. It was first introduced as the grass-type starter of the Alola region in Pokemon Sun and Moon. Later, it reappeared in Ultra Sun and Moon and has since been revealed as the grass-starter in the upcoming Pokemon Legends: Arceus.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingonphone.com

Pokémon Unite Zeraora Guide: Best Items, Abilities and Gameplay Tips

Pokémon Unite, the highly-anticipated MOBA game, has already hit the app stores on the 22nd of September, 2021. The game of Pokémon Unite came with a lot of freebies for the players and one of them is Zeraora. Zeraora is a short-time free reward for the early adopters of the game. An electric type, Mythical Pokémon, Zeraora was first introduced in The Pokémon Sun and Moon. In this guide, we will take a closer look at the best battle items, and abilities, including the tips and tricks to make your way to victory with Zeraora in Pokémon Unite.
VIDEO GAMES
pockettactics.com

Figure Fantasy tier list and reroll guide

If you fantasise about your figure collection springing to life in the middle of the night (a la Toy Story with waifus) then Figure Fantasy is just up your street. This 3D figure-themed idle mobile game invites you on an adventure in a miniature world revolving around strategic battles and crisp visuals.
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

New Adept Style Holowear For Machamp Revealed in Pokémon Unite

A brand new set of Holowear for Pokémon Unite has been revealed for Machamp and will be coming very soon. The next Holowear set for Machamp will be released on Friday, December 3, according to Seribii.net, and will include the Premium Adept Style. Full details on how to get the set or how much it will be are currently unknown at this time, but further details are expected to be provided as the release date looms closer.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Pokémon Unite tops the list of Google Play’s Best Games of 2021

In its usual end-of-year retrospective, Google has announced the Best of Play winners for 2021, highlighting key apps and games that Google feels made the most positive contributions to the world of mobile over the past year. For the first time, Google has also expanded these awards beyond the Android...
VIDEO GAMES
Anime News Network

Dragon Ball: The Breakers Online Game Streams Video, Announces Closed Beta Test on December 3

8-person online multiplayer game is slated for physical, digital release in 2022. Bandai Namco Entertainment America began streaming an announcement video on Wednesday for a closed beta test for its Dragon Ball: The Breakers game for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam. Registrations are open for the beta test for PC only that will take place from December 3-4.
VIDEO GAMES

