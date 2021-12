AMHERST, Va. (WSET) — Four people were hospitalized Friday mid-afternoon, including two who were airlifted in critical condition, after a car overturned in Amherst County. Two occupants were heavily trapped and had to be extracted from the crushed car, according to the Amherst Fire Department. The wall and roof of the car had to be removed to get occupants out.

