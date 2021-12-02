ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mazda Reveals New Packages, Pricing for 2022 Mazda3

By Michael Strong
Cover picture for the articleMazda revealed some updates for its Mazda3 for 2022 including a new trim level, a new color and a few other small tweaks — plus the pricing. Available as a sedan and a hatchback, the brand’s entry-level model can be had with three different engine options — fast, faster and fastest?...

