It isn’t even two months since the UK finally removed South Africa from its “red list” of countries deemed dangerous for travel due to Covid-19. And then it all changed. With friends like these, one might ask, who needs enemies? The removal of that status was seen as a great victory for a tourism industry that has been on its knees since the pandemic reached South Africa in early 2020. The new travel restrictions are a crushing blow for people in tourism who were looking for some relief during the December holiday period.

TRAVEL ・ 6 DAYS AGO