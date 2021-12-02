Veterans Services Field Offices Closed For Training Dec. 6-7

Below is a message sent to the Drexel community Nov. 22:. At Drexel University, we are proud to be a Yellow Ribbon School and remain committed to providing world-class opportunities to all members of the military and their families. Through expansive financial benefits, academic and social programming, specialized support services, and more — we make sure that all of our active-duty military members, student-veterans, and military-affiliated Dragons feel welcomed and supported throughout their entire time here. Integral to this dedication is the excellent work of the Office of Veteran Student Services (OVSS) and their partnerships with Drexel's student-veteran ambassadors, Veteran's Task Force, and Drexel's Task Force Dragon Army ROTC, along with numerous other military- and veteran-specific organizations. To better represent the expansive work they accomplish each year, I am pleased to share with you that this office will now be called the Center for Military and Veteran Services (CMVS).

