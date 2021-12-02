ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Veterans Services Field Offices Closed For Training Dec. 6-7

By Submitted by
ladailypost.com
 3 days ago

SANTA FE — All New Mexico Department of Veterans Services (DVS) field offices will be closed Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 6-7. The two-day closure...

ladailypost.com

Comments / 0

Related
candgnews.com

Local veteran continues service

MACOMB TOWNSHIP — After sustaining injuries from a rocket-propelled grenade, Richard Silva could have put his service behind. Instead, he continues his service to his country by driving fellow veterans to appointments. On Nov. 5, Silva, of Macomb Township, received a 2021 Ford Escape Titanium at the Henry Ford Museum...
MACOMB TOWNSHIP, MI
Herald-Citizen

Putnam veteran reflects on service

Leonard Maddux was 16 years old and working on the family farm when Japanese war planes bombed Pearl Harbor on Dec. 17, 1941."That was a scary time for this country," Maddux said, reminiscing this …
PUTNAM COUNTY, TN
WHAV

Haverhill Veterans Services Officer Santiago Leaving Post, Plans Live Farewell Over WHAV Monday

Haverhill Director of Veterans Services Luis Santiago is leaving his post at the end of the month to take a similar position in Billerica. Santiago was appointed by Mayor James J. Fiorentini during July 2020 to replace Amanda Buckley. Since then, he was active getting the word out to veterans about the availability of COVID-19 vaccines, organizing a recognition ceremony and celebration of Haverhill’s living World War II veterans, participating in the formal dedication of Vietnam Veterans Memorial at Mill Brook Park last September on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks and dedicating the city as a Purple Heart City last summer.
HAVERHILL, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
drexel.edu

Introducing: The Center for Military and Veteran Services

Below is a message sent to the Drexel community Nov. 22:. At Drexel University, we are proud to be a Yellow Ribbon School and remain committed to providing world-class opportunities to all members of the military and their families. Through expansive financial benefits, academic and social programming, specialized support services, and more — we make sure that all of our active-duty military members, student-veterans, and military-affiliated Dragons feel welcomed and supported throughout their entire time here. Integral to this dedication is the excellent work of the Office of Veteran Student Services (OVSS) and their partnerships with Drexel's student-veteran ambassadors, Veteran's Task Force, and Drexel's Task Force Dragon Army ROTC, along with numerous other military- and veteran-specific organizations. To better represent the expansive work they accomplish each year, I am pleased to share with you that this office will now be called the Center for Military and Veteran Services (CMVS).
MILITARY
Times-Journal

UDC Chapter thanks veterans for service

UDC DeKalb County Chapter 1456 members visited Assistant Activities Director, Pam Clift, of Crowne Health Care, with gifts to the Veterans in the care of the facility. Appreciation to the following groups for their assistant and generosity in this benevolent project: Ben-Mar Hosiery, Laymon Hughes Hosiery, Marla Jones and staff at Southern Torch, Allison and Justin Foster at Tyler Farms and April Smith. Veterans in four additional healthcare facilities in DeKalb County received gifts in appreciation for their military service.
DEKALB COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veterans Benefits#Dvs News#Santa Fe#Va#Vso
Grand Forks Herald

Job Service North Dakota hosts Military and Veteran Virtual Job Fair on Dec. 8

Job Service North Dakota is hosting a Military and Veteran Virtual Job Fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8 on the Job Service North Dakota’s Talentspace platform at https://app.talentspace.io/landing/0342343432200104142. The event is free, and more than 60 employers across North Dakota will be available to meet and...
GRAND FORKS, ND
mooresvilletribune.com

Veterans honored for their service by area quilters

In multiple ceremonies, the Grateful Quilters of Mooresville awarded Quilts of Valor to area veterans honoring each for their service. On Nov. 8, veterans Joel Mashburn, Gary Perkins and Billy Swicegood, all of Statesville, and Jack Mundstock of Huntersville, were presented their quilts during a ceremony at the Charles Mack Citizen Center in Mooresville.
MOORESVILLE, NC
The Landmark

Paxton veterans offer lesson in service

PAXTON — Veterans Day was Nov. 11, and a group of nine town veterans traveled to Paxton Center School on Nov. 10 to talk to students about the importance of marking the day. The veterans split into three groups, with each group headed to a classroom to share their service experiences.
PAXTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
coloradopolitics.com

Most Denver offices, city services to close for Thanksgiving

Most Denver offices, facilities and agencies will close Thursday in observance of Thanksgiving Day, the city announced. Closures include all libraries, recreation centers, motor vehicle offices, workforce centers, City Council offices, the mayor’s office, the clerk and recorder’s office, the auditor’s office and all county and state-operated courts. The Office...
DENVER, CO
KIII 3News

Most City of Corpus Christi offices to close from Dec. 27-31, nonessential services will be unavailable

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi City Hall along with other City offices will be closed from Dec. 27-31. Corpus Christi City Manager Peter Zanoni said that this procedure is part of the the new city budget passed a few months ago. City Council approved the new holiday schedule and it includes the closing of all nonessential offices during that week.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
elkhornmediagroup.com

SNAP recipients will receive more benefits in December

EASTERN OREGON – (Information provided by the Department of Human Services) Most Oregonians who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will receive emergency allotments in December. The federal government has approved emergency allotments every month since March 2020. This gives SNAP recipients additional support during the COVID-19 pandemic. In...
HEALTH SERVICES
Cape May County Herald

North Wildwood VFW Hosts Pearl Harbor Day Service Dec. 7

NORTH WILDWOOD - The "Veterans of Foreign Wars" North Wildwood Post 5941, will be hosting a “Pearl Harbor Remembrance Service” Dec. 7 at the Hereford Inlet seawall, located in the parking lot of St. Demetrios Church, located at 321 St. Demetrios Ave. in the Angelsea section of North Wildwood. The...
NORTH WILDWOOD, NJ
tellicovillageconnection.com

Medicare open enrollment closes Dec. 7

Medicare enrollment is open, and several services are available locally to help navigate confusion. With counseling offered at the Loudon County Senior Center and educational workshops at the Welcome Center in Tellico Village, residents can find the tools they need to make an educated decision. Veronica Scott, senior center activities...
LOUDON COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy