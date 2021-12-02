Homeless man charged with 14-year-old Florida boy’s murder after chance encounter, police say

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (WFLA/AP) — Police have made an arrest in the case of a 14-year-old boy whose body was found alongside an Interstate 95 overpass in Palm Beach County a day after he was reported missing.

Palm Beach Gardens police announced Thursday morning that they found evidence that led to the arrest of Semmie Lee Williams, 39, in the killing of Ryan Rogers.

According to police, Williams was a homeless drifter with no known connections to the area.

The boy’s mother told police he had left home on his bike on Nov. 15. His body was found the next day, and his death was ruled a homicide.

Police said that it appears Williams made a chance encounter with the 14-year-old, which led to his death,

Williams now faces a charge of first-degree murder.

