Restaurants

Food: The Candy Cane Chill Blizzard Is Back At Dairy Queen

iheart.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Candy Cane Chill Blizzard Is Back At Dairy Queen For The 2021 Holiday Season. A man in Missouri is suing Folgers for allegedly "grossly misrepresenting" the number of cups of coffee you'd get out of a single canister. Get Maine Lobster Unveils A $1k Lobster Roll Kit. We...

thebuzz.iheart.com

Comments / 0

informnny.com

Burger King offering 37-cent Whoppers for 2 days only

(NEXSTAR) – Hear ye, hear ye: His Majesty, the Burger King, is lowering the price of his iconic Whopper sandwiches for the Burger Kingdom’s most loyal subjects. On Friday, Dec. 3, and Saturday, Dec. 4, Burger King restaurants nationwide will be serving Whoppers for their original price of just 37 cents. The deal comes with a catch, however — it’s only available to Burger King Royal Perks members who order via the Burger King app or website.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Nearly 20% Agree This Is The Worst Store Bought Ice Cream Brand

How much do you love ice cream? If you're a fan of desserts in general, chances are you routinely crave this sweet, rich, frozen treat that always seems to hit the spot — whether it's enjoyed on a cone, buried under an avalanche of sundae toppings, or served straight up in a bowl. And while it's great fun to make your own homemade ice cream or grab some at your local scoop shop, virtually every supermarket features freezer cases chock full of a usually-staggering variety of brands and flavors to enjoy at home.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
My 1053 WJLT

Massive Recall: If You Have These Drinks In Your Kitchen Throw Them Out Now

There has been a massive recall on several powdered drink mixes, and you are going to want to know about this. Kraft Heinz has announced a recall on several of their powdered drink mix products "due to the potential presence of foreign material, specifically very small pieces of metal or glass, that may have been introduced during production," according to The Food and Drug Administration. This recall covers select packages of Country Time Lemonade, Tang, Arizona Tea powdered beverages, and limited Kool-Aid powdered beverages with “Best When Used By” dates between May 10, 2023 and November 1, 2023.
FOOD & DRINKS
kcparent.com

Christmas Cookie Recipes

The holidays and cookies go hand-in-hand, and children love helping in the kitchen. We asked our Facebook Fans to share some of their favorite cookie recipes. Cream together the butter and sugar. Stir in eggs, molasses and vinegar. Sift and add flour, ginger, baking soda, cinnamon and cloves. Let the dough stand at room temperature 15-30 minutes. Form the dough into ¾ inch balls. Bake on greased cookie sheet about 12 minutes at exactly 325 degrees (too hot will cause the cookies to brown too much). The cookies are done when they have an even honey-brown color all over the surface. They will begin to swell at first as they get brown, and will then begin to sink around the edges. Let them cool at least a minute or two before removing from the pan, then they will flatten out and crinkle like gingersnaps! ~ Evelyn Bartlow, Kansas City.
KANSAS CITY, KS
State
Maine State
State
California State
State
Missouri State
Y-105FM

There Are Three Dairy Queens for Sale In and Near Rochester

Today a Braasch Commercial Real Estate Facebook ad told me the Cannon Falls Dairy Queen is up for sale. And it got me thinking, would I like to own a Dairy Queen?. I imagined myself in an old school Dairy Queen uniform, handing over a delicious dipped cone to a sparkly eyed kid. Ahhh...that'd be the life. Then I thought, "Cannon Falls is too far away from me to manage personally. They'd be dipping hot dogs in the cherry hard stuff in no time!" Those rascally kids.
ROCHESTER, MN
Bon Appétit

Candy Cane Ice Cream in a Bag

No ice cream maker, no problem. With this technique, you can whip up a bowl of ice cream all by yourself using just two zip-top bags, rock salt, and a bunch of ice. Shaking the bag for a full 10 minutes, which is longer than you might think, is critical! Wear gloves and shake outdoors or over a sink to catch any drips.
FOOD & DRINKS
thepioneerwoman.com

Candy Cane Cookies

The arrival of candy canes on grocery store shelves is a sure sign that Christmas time is here—or at least Christmas baking! Peppermint is a flavor that makes us nostalgic for the season and has been sprinkled throughout our cookie recipes throughout the years. While candy cane cookies might look complicated, they're actually quite simple to make. They start with a classic shortbread cookie dough, flavored with a tiny bit of peppermint and vanilla extract. (Feel free to substitute other extracts if you like—such as almond or even lemon—in place of the peppermint.) Half of the dough is dyed red, before being twisted up with its plain counterpart and baked to buttery, tender perfection.
FOOD & DRINKS
saratogafalcon.org

100-word rant: Candy canes have an inedible shape

With candy canes’ festive red and white stripes and hook shape, it’s become a Christmas tradition to hang them as ornaments on trees. They look cute and you can eat them: The perfect duo, right?. Wrong. Trying to cram a candy cane into my mouth is one of my top...
FOOD & DRINKS
San Angelo LIVE!

Dairy Queen Announces Return of Chicken and Dumplings

SAN ANGELO, TX –– As the temperatures continue to drop, Dairy Queen is announcing the return of chicken and dumplings. For more than a decade the fan-favorite has been available at participating restaurants –– including San Angelo. During the winter months, patrons can order a "steamy, savory bowl of tender...
SAN ANGELO, TX
947wls.com

Pillsbury now has Candy Cane Cookie Dough

Pillsbury has a new Candy Cane-flavored Sugar Cookie Dough, which will be available at stores throughout the holiday season. This is the first time they’ve had this flavor, but they’ve previously released Peppermint Sugar Cookie Dough.
FOOD & DRINKS
MIX 94.9

The Hideaway Bar Hosting Annual Candy Cane Parade in Rockville

ROCKVILLE -- Christmas is coming early in Rockville this weekend. The Hideaway Bar is hosting the annual Candy Cane Parade on Saturday. The fun kicks off at 1:00 p.m. with a fire pit, marshmallow and hot dog roasting, hot chocolate, and crafts. Kids can drop off their letters and take pictures with Santa until 3:00 p.m.
ROCKVILLE, MN
FOX 13 News

Help FOX 13 stock the shelves of the Candy Cane Corner

For Decades, The Road Home and Volunteers of America Utah have been providing holiday gifts for families served by both of the organizations with their Candy Cane Corner. The goal is to help those in our state who are experiencing homelessness have a happy holiday experience, and get something new. Candy Cane Corner gives the gift of hope this season.
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
Creston News Advertiser

“Candy Canes Forever!” hits the stage

When Candy Cain joined the Crest Area Theater, she said, people were commenting there were not enough plays for kids. After a hip replacement surgery, Cain was able to write that play and tomorrow night, it comes to fruition. “Candy Canes Forever!” is an hour-long play that begins 7 p.m....
MOVIES
iheart.com

Friday Food Spotlight: National Cookie Day & Free Cookies at Crumbl Cookies

Listen: Crumbl Cookies owner Chris Floyd. A new Crumbl Cookie location recently opened in Delta Shores shopping center (on 11/19). And given Saturday, 12/4 is National Cookie Day, they’ve decided to celebrate a day early with a Free Cookie Day on Friday, 12/3 UNTIL MIDNIGHT where everyone can receive a free chocolate chip cookie (one visit per day, per person); all they ask is that customers show they have downloaded the Crumbl Cookies app!
FOOD & DRINKS

