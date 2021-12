Manufacturers: VEKA, Jessica Torres, Muebles Master. Electrical Engineers: Ingeniería Eléctrica S.A. Text description provided by the architects. From the T house of Cazú Zegers, designed in 2009 and built in 2011 on the shore of Laguna de Aculeo in Chile, a way of naming the projects arises, which comes from the alphabet, it is the alphabet of the poetic word and with this a series of houses that are the abstract synthesis of a letter that becomes a work of architecture. It has to do with the creation of reality through language. Each "letter house" has a unique dialogue with the landscape, a territorial dialogue where the work is a unity between landscape and architecture. The Ye house is a pavilion suspended over a landscape of myrtles with a privileged view of the Cayumapu River and its wetlands, created after the earthquake of May 29, 1960, in Valdivia. These wetlands have a rich fauna of birds such as the endemic black-necked swan and a dense vegetation layer composed of reeds and lotus flowers, among other species that are very characteristic of these territories.

VISUAL ART ・ 4 DAYS AGO