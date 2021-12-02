ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OPEC and Russia will pump more oil in January despite price plunge

Cover picture for the articleSaudi Arabia, Russia and other leading oil producers have decided to stick with plans to increase supply in January despite a recent plunge in prices driven by fears of a new glut. The agreement was reached Thursday at a meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC)...

investing.com

Oil Down 6th Week in Row Despite Optimism Over OPEC Move

Investing.com - Oil prices fell back on Friday, posting a sixth straight weekly loss, despite OPEC signalling that it was ready to pull back on production at any time if fears over the Omicron continued to hurt demand for energy. After closing lower for five days in six, crude prices...
Reuters

Saudi Arabia raises January Arab Light crude prices to Asia

DUBAI, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's state oil producer Aramco (2222.SE) raised its January official selling price (OSP) to Asia for its flagship Arab Light crude to $3.30 a barrel versus Oman/Dubai crude, up $0.60 from December, the company said on Sunday. The company set the Arab Light OSP...
MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures post a sixth consecutive weekly decline

U.S. oil futures gave up early Friday gains to settle with a loss, suffering a sixth weekly decline in a row. While the decision by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies on Thursday to "formally keep their meeting 'in session' means that they are watching developments closely and could reconvene at any time to begin to renegotiate the deal, this just speaks to the current uncertainty in the market when it comes to the ultimate impact the omicron variant will have on demand," said Troy Vincent, senior market analyst at DTN. "It's simply too early to tell." January West Texas Intermediate crude fell 24 cents, or 0.4%, to settle at $66.26 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, after trading as high as $69.22. For the week, prices based on the front-month contract, lost 2.8%, according to FactSet data.
OilPrice.com

Goldman Remains Bullish On Oil Despite OPEC+ Decision

Goldman Sachs commodity analysts remain bullish on oil prices despite yesterday’s decision by OPEC+ to add another 400,000 bpd to combined production next month. The bank’s analysts said they see “very clear upside risks”, per a Bloomberg report, adding it expected an average price of $85 for Brent crude in 2023.
MarketWatch

OPEC+ agrees to rollover existing policy, lift output by 400,000 barrels per day in January

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies, together known as OPEC+, decided to rollover their current policy and raise monthly overall production by 400,000 barrels per day in January. "Demand concerns were already on the rise and the last thing crude oil bulls were expecting to hear was another rollover of the current policy from the OPEC+ group," said Fawad Razaqzada, market analyst at ThinkMarkets. "Yet contrary to some expectations for only a moderate hike or no hike at all for January, that's exactly what happened. So OPEC+ will be "adding more oil to the global supply and thus completely removing the threat of supply shortages at a time when demand is expected to fall," said Razaqzada. In Thursday dealings, January West Texas Intermediate crude fell 79 cents, or 1.2%, to trade at $64.78 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, following a loss of 0.9% on Wednesday. February Brent crude declined by 73 cents, or 1.1%, at $68.14 a barrel.
Reuters

White House welcomes OPEC's plans to pump more oil

WASHINGTON, Dec 2 (Reuters) - The White House on Thursday said it welcomed a decision by OPEC and its allies to incrementally increase oil output, but added that the United States has no plans to reconsider its decision to release crude reserves. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia...
DailyFx

Oil Price Defends August Low Even as OPEC Retains Production Schedule

The price of oil slipped to a fresh weekly low ($62.43) as the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) stay on track to boost production in 2022, but lack of momentum to test the August low ($61.74) may generate a textbook buy signal in the Relative Strength Index (RSI) as the oscillator recovers from oversold territory.
Axios

OPEC in the age of Omicron

The OPEC+ decision to forge ahead with output hikes next month can't be untethered from U.S. politics or uncertainty about the Omicron variant. Catch up fast: OPEC, Russia and allied producers met virtually Thursday and stuck with plans to increase production by 400,000 barrels per day in January. But in...
dailyforex.com

Crude Oil Plummets on OPEC Decision

Less than one month ago, WTI Crude Oil was trading at about $85 per barrel, which was a multi-year high price. Over the past three weeks the price descended rapidly from that high, and today extended that trend to approach the 6-month low price at $61.76. The pace of this downwards trend accelerated a few days ago with the news of the discovery of the omicron coronavirus variant. As there are fears that this variant may be dealt with by lockdowns and trade shutdowns or delays, if its potency is revealed to be high, we can expect a drop in demand, which will inevitably mean a drop in the price of WTI Crude Oil.
MarketWatch

EIA reports a weekly decline in natural-gas supplies

The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported on Thursday that domestic supplies of natural gas fell by 59 billion cubic feet for the week ended Nov. 26. That matched the average decline forecast by analysts polled by S&P Global Platts, and compared with a five-year average decrease of 31 billion cubic feet for the period. Total stocks now stand at 3.564 trillion cubic feet, down 375 billion cubic feet from a year ago and 86 billion cubic feet below the five-year average, the government said. Following the data, January natural gas traded up by 2.3 cents, or 0.5%, at $4.281 per million British thermal units. Prices were at $4.268 shortly before the data.
WDBO Radio

OPEC+ sticks to modest boost in oil output despite omicron

NEW YORK — (AP) — OPEC and allied oil-producing countries decided Thursday to maintain the amount of oil they pump to the world even as the new omicron variant casts a shadow of uncertainty over the global economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. Officials from OPEC countries, led by Saudi...
