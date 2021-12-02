Atezolizumab Provides Option for Patients With NSCLC at High Risk of Recurrence

Matthew Fowler: What is the first-line treatment option for patients with EGFR exon 20 insertion-positive non–small cell lung cancer?. Zofia Piotrowska, MD: Although we now have 2 approved targeted therapies for these patients, unfortunately, neither of them is approved in the frontline setting. There are some ongoing clinical trials looking at first-line treatment options for these patients. But as of today in 2021, the preferred first-line treatment for these patients is still platinum-based chemotherapy, carboplatin and pemetrexed. The role of immunotherapy for these patients is still an open question about whether we should be giving them first-line chemotherapy and immunotherapy combinations, or whether perhaps patients with EGFR exon 20 insertions may have less benefit from immunotherapy. We’ve seen that in the case of more common sensitizing mutations, where immunotherapy alone is certainly less active than in other types of lung cancer. It’s still an open question whether these patients should receive chemotherapy alone or chemoimmunotherapy, and it’s something that needs to be decided on a patient-by-patient level and in discussion with patients. Both mobocertinib and amivantamab are approved options for second- or later-line therapy, so when your patients progress on that platinum-based chemotherapy regimen, that’s when we start thinking about these new approvals.

CANCER ・ 2 DAYS AGO