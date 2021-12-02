Atezolizumab Provides Option for Patients With NSCLC at High Risk of Recurrence

Daniel P. Petrylak, MD, leads the discussion on approaching treatment of high-volume metastatic castration-naïve prostate cancer. Raoul S. Concepcion, MD, FACS: For this patient, we presented it as low-volume disease. In polling question 4, if the patient had high-volume disease—Jason, as you and Oliver outlined, high-volume disease is defined as visceral metastases or greater than 4 bony metastases, 1 outside the axial skeleton. Would this affect your treatment choice? In other words, would you use abiraterone–ADT [androgen deprivation therapy], enzalutamide-ADT, docetaxel-ADT, apalutamide-ADT? Then would you add on an antigen receptor–targeting agent, enzalutamide-abiraterone plus docetaxel-ADT or other? Dan, when you see these de novo metastatic castration-naïve patients, does the volume of disease play a factor for you relative to your therapeutic options?
Comments / 0