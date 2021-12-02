Audere Gets FDA Emergency Use Authorization for SARS-CoV-2 At-Home Sample Collection Kit

Long before omicron was making headlines, a group of microbiologists studying SARS-CoV-2 mutations was predicting the future evolutionary maneuvers of SARS-CoV-2 and forecasting their ability to evade immune defenses. They developed their predictions based on rare mutations documented in immunocompromised patients, existing SARS-CoV-2 genotypes, and the virus’s current molecular structure and behavior. In doing so, they identified several likely mutations that would allow the virus to evade immune defenses, including natural immunity acquired through infection and developed from vaccination as well as antibody-based treatments.
Comments / 0