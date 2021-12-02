Qiagen Obtains CE Mark for Assay Measuring T-Cell Response to SARS-CoV-2

SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, is still a widespread threat to society. The spike protein of this virus facilitates viral entry into the host cell. Here, the denaturation of the S1 subunit of this spike protein by 2.45Â GHz electromagnetic radiation was studied quantitatively. The study only pertains to the pure electromagnetic effects by eliminating the bulk heating effect of the microwave radiation in an innovative setup that is capable of controlling the temperature of the sample at any desired intensity of the electromagnetic field. This study was performed at the internal human body temperature, 37Â Â°C, for a relatively short amount of time under a high-power electromagnetic field. The results showed that irradiating the protein with a 700Â W, 2.45Â GHz electromagnetic field for 2Â min can denature the protein to around 95%. In comparison, this is comparable to thermal denaturation at 75Â Â°C for 40Â min. Electromagnetic denaturation of the proteins of the virus may open doors to potential therapeutic or sanitation applications.

