Qiagen Obtains CE Mark for Assay Measuring T-Cell Response to SARS-CoV-2

By staff reporter
360dx.com
 2 days ago

NEW YORK ─ Qiagen said Thursday it has obtained CE marking for its QuantiFeron SARS-CoV-2 assay, which measures T-cell responses to SARS-CoV-2 and aids in the assessment of immunity in individuals who have received COVID-19...

www.360dx.com

tctmd.com

Questions Raised About Study Linking mRNA Vaccines to Increased ACS Risk

Helped along by a media appearance by controversial British cardiologist Aseem Malhotra, MD, an abstract presented as an ePoster at the virtual American Heart Association (AHA) 2021 Scientific Sessions last month has been embraced by some as evidence that the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines increase the risk of developing ACS over the next 5 years.
SCIENCE
studyfinds.org

Delta variant appears capable of avoiding protection of Pfizer COVID vaccine

GLASGOW, Scotland — COVID-19’s seemingly never-ending list of variants continue to prolong the global pandemic. While the coronavirus vaccines have proven very effective at protecting the public, every new strain of the virus threatens to weaken that shield. With that in mind, a new study finds the highly infectious Delta variant appears to be capable of avoiding the protective response of the Pfizer or Astra Zeneca vaccines.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

'We will remember what Moderna did': Experts say COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers not sharing their technology with poorer countries and building factories played a role in the emergence of the Omicron variant

Experts say COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers not sharing their technology has played a role in the emergence of variants such as the Omicron variant. Detected by researchers in South Africa last week, the variant has 50 mutations, including more than 30 on the spike protein, which the virus uses to enter and infect cells.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Rapid test identifies antibody effectiveness against COVID-19 variants

Biomedical engineers at Duke University have devised a test to quickly and easily assess how well a person's neutralizing antibodies fight infection from multiple variants of COVID-19 such as Delta and the newly discovered Omicron variant. This test could potentially tell doctors how protected a patient is from new variants...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
healththoroughfare.com

Moderna CEO Releases Important Statement About Omicron Covid Variant

The latest and most significant Covid variant, Omicron, has been making headlines all over the place. Check out the latest reports about the new variant of Covid below. It’s been just revealed by MarketWatch that Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel has left no doubt about his approach to the emergence of the new omicron coronavirus variant.
PUBLIC HEALTH
360dx.com

Euformatics Gains CE-IVD Mark for OmnomicsNGS

NEW YORK – Euformatics said Friday that it has received a CE-IVD mark for its OmnomicsNGS variant interpretation and reporting software. The technology previously had CE marking as a Class I medical device under earlier European Union rules. The Finnish firm said that the new designation improves the market position...
SOFTWARE
Country
Germany
The Conversation U.S.

How can scientists update coronavirus vaccines for omicron? A microbiologist answers 5 questions about how Moderna and Pfizer could rapidly adjust mRNA vaccines

If the omicron variant of the coronavirus is different enough from the original variant, it’s possible that existing vaccines won’t be as effective as they have been. If so, it’s likely that companies will need to update their vaccines to better fight omicron. Deborah Fuller is a microbiologist who has been studying mRNA and DNA vaccines for over two decades. Here she explains why vaccines might need to be updated and what that process would look like. 1. Why might vaccines need to be updated? Basically, it’s a question of whether a virus has changed enough so that antibodies created by the...
SCIENCE
IFLScience

A COVID-19 Treatment Appears To Work Against Omicron, Preclinical Data Shows

It is very early days to fully understand Omicron, the latest variant of concern of SARS-CoV-2 – the virus behind COVID-19 – to be identified. Data is constantly pouring in giving us a better understanding of this mutated virus. While we are objectively seeing Science in action, it does get nerve-wracking just waiting to find out more.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
94.1 Duke FM

Roche develops new test kits for COVID-19 Omicron variant

ZURICH (Reuters) – Roche’s newly acquired subsidiary TIB Molbiol has developed three new tests kits to detect mutations present in the new COVID-19 Omicron variant, Roche said on Friday. “The teams at TIB Molbiol have worked around the clock since the new variant emerged, and today we are able to...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Nature.com

Denaturation of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein under non-thermal microwave radiation

SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, is still a widespread threat to society. The spike protein of this virus facilitates viral entry into the host cell. Here, the denaturation of the S1 subunit of this spike protein by 2.45Â GHz electromagnetic radiation was studied quantitatively. The study only pertains to the pure electromagnetic effects by eliminating the bulk heating effect of the microwave radiation in an innovative setup that is capable of controlling the temperature of the sample at any desired intensity of the electromagnetic field. This study was performed at the internal human body temperature, 37Â Â°C, for a relatively short amount of time under a high-power electromagnetic field. The results showed that irradiating the protein with a 700Â W, 2.45Â GHz electromagnetic field for 2Â min can denature the protein to around 95%. In comparison, this is comparable to thermal denaturation at 75Â Â°C for 40Â min. Electromagnetic denaturation of the proteins of the virus may open doors to potential therapeutic or sanitation applications.
SCIENCE
360dx.com

Eurofins Technologies Obtains CE Marks for SARS-CoV-2, Flu, RSV RT-PCR Kits

NEW YORK ─ Eurofins Technologies on Wednesday announced it has launched and obtained CE marking for two multiplex RT-PCR assays to diagnose respiratory diseases caused by SARS-CoV-2, the influenza virus, and respiratory syncytial virus. Eurofins' Mplex SARS-CoV-2+, Flu A, Flu B (C1) RT-PCR assay uses a single reaction to differentiate...
PUBLIC HEALTH
360dx.com

Novacyt SARS-CoV-2 PCR Test Approved in UK Under New Regulations

NEW YORK — French diagnostics firm Novacyt said last week that its Genesig COVID-19 Real-Time PCR assay has been approved in the UK under newly implemented regulations on SARS-CoV-2 tests. The test is designed for the qualitative detection of the SARS-CoV-2 ORF1ab gene in nasopharyngeal swabs, oropharyngeal swabs, and sputum...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Business Insider

Moderna's CEO doubtful the current crop of COVID-19 vaccines will be as effective against Omicron variant as they have been against Delta

Moderna's CEO said current COVID-19 vaccines won't be as effective against Omicron as they have been against Delta. Stéphane Bancel told FT "all the scientists I've talked to . . . are like 'this is not going to be good.'" Omicron was first identified by the World Health Organization as a "variant of...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
360dx.com

Biocartis Receives FDA 510(k) Clearance for Sepsis Assay

NEW YORK – Belgium-based molecular diagnostics company Biocartis said on Tuesday that it has received 510(k) clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration for its SeptiCyte Rapid sepsis assay. The test, which distinguishes sepsis from noninfectious systemic inflammation in patients suspected of having sepsis, was launched in October 2020...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
360dx.com

Immunexpress Receives FDA 510(k) Clearance for Sepsis Assay

NEW YORK – Belgium-based molecular diagnostics company Biocartis said on Tuesday that Immunexpress has received 510(k) clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration for its SeptiCyte Rapid sepsis assay. The test, which distinguishes sepsis from noninfectious systemic inflammation in patients suspected of having sepsis, was launched in October 2020...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

