ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Comments / 0

Related
Dezeen

Armchair 02 by Babel Brune presented at Maison & Objet

Dezeen Showroom: presented at Maison & Objet, Babel Brune has designed the Armchair 02, a pair of chairs featuring a watercolour-like pattern. The Armchair 02 is one of a selection of products available through French furniture and design fair Maison & Objet. Armchair 02 is part of the Ulysse collection...
INTERIOR DESIGN
lastheplace.com

Classic Types of Armchairs You Should Know

Online furniture store categories for armchairs may include “wingback” and “Chesterfield.” These are a few of the classic types of armchairs you should know. Shopping for furniture can be stressful. You may worry about whether the colors will work, whether the size is right, and what style to choose. A lot of furniture shopping has moved online, and some online stores have little drawings to help you visualize a chair’s shape, but it can still be confusing when you’re confronted with verbal descriptions. Before you go (to the showroom or online), read this quick guide to the classic types of armchairs you should know.
HOME & GARDEN
TrendHunter.com

Customizable Leather Bags

The Jacket Maker offers a variety of silhouettes in its customizable leather bags service—from handbags and tote bags to backpacks and duffels. Individuals can select their desired color, style, material, finish, and even detail. This makes for a truly unique experience that enables one to tailor accessories to their personal wardrobe. In addition, this experience includes "unlimited opinions and free assistance from [The Jacket Maker's] design consultants," guaranteeing superb and well-supported customer service.
APPAREL
TrendHunter.com

Performance Leather Materials

Via EL3, Ecco Leather is on a mission to redefine leather as a material with breathable, responsive and performance properties. The Motion 2.0 collection features lightweight leather materials with innovative technical features that makes them suitable for all sorts of sportswear and ready-to-wear applications. Ecco Group chief executive Panos Mytaros...
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Armchair#Pod
Best Life

Never Wear This Type of Clothing on a Plane, Experts Warn

With holiday travel in full swing, you've likely already noticed that those security check-in lines at the airport are much longer than usual. From getting to the airport at least two hours before your flight leaves to double-checking that you have all your essentials in your carry-on bag, it's always smart to make sure you're fully prepared for your trip. But being ready for your flight goes far beyond how well you manage your time and packing. According to flight attendants and travel experts, how you dress for your flight matters, too, and it can have an impact on how comfortable and safe your time in the air is. As it turns out, there's one particular piece of clothing that would be better off left in your suitcase. Read on to learn the one thing you should never wear on a plane because of a serious health risk.
BEAUTY & FASHION
ScienceAlert

An Epic Lunar Eclipse Is Coming Tomorrow – The Longest of Its Kind in 580 Years

Space lovers are in for a treat this week. Late Thursday night and into the early hours of Friday morning (in terms of US time zones), you'll have the chance to witness the longest partial lunar eclipse in 580 years.  And don't let the 'partial' part fool you – this lunar eclipse will be pretty much as close as you can get to a total eclipse, with more than 97 percent of the full moon cast into a red hue by Earth's shadow (NASA says 99.1 percent will be covered, whereas Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles says 97 percent). At its peak, only a...
ASTRONOMY
TrendHunter.com

Leather Winter Fashion Collections

'Hardware LDN,' the London-based fashion house, has launched a winter fashion collection comprised of fine leather apparel. Included in this collection are trench coats, jackets, trousers, and dresses. The trench coats are available in 'Midnight Black,' and 'Rose Quartz Baby Pink' colors, while the jackets and trousers are available in...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
TrendHunter.com

Low-Carbon Leather Bags

Created in partnership with Muirhead, the newest Mulberry bag collection features the world’s lowest carbon leather. The limited-edition capsule collection is touted as the brand's lowest carbon creation to date and it sustainably refreshes classic styles such as the Amberley Satchel. The collection of bags was entirely made in the...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Daily Mail

Hugo Weaving reveals why no gay actors were cast in the lead roles of his cult 1994 movie The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert

Hugo Weaving has revealed why gay actors weren't hired to play the lead roles in cult 1994 movie The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert. In the movie, the 61-year-old starred alongside Guy Pearce and Terence Stamp as two drag queens and a transgender woman who venture across Australia in a tour bus - with all three of the protagonists being straight men off-screen.
MOVIES
Lite 98.7

Step Inside This Elmira Home Once Owned By a Hollywood Film Star

Jacqueline Logan was born in 1902 and grow up to become an actress and silent film star and at one point, she owned a home in Elmira. In 1922, Logan was named one of the Western Association of Motion Picture Advertisers Baby Stars of the year. Over the course of twelve years, the WAMPAS Baby Stars selected 13 young actresses each year from who were said to be on the verge of movie stardom. Names on the WAMPAS Baby Stars list included Joan Crawford, Ginger Rogers, and Jean Arthur.
ELMIRA, NY
New York Post

The ‘world’s most advanced,’ realistic robot is here to terrify you

Get ready for Will Smith to say, “I told you so.”. A scarily realistic robot with lifelike facial features and expressions that can “develop interaction” with people has just been unveiled by Britain-based tech company Engineered Arts. Now available for purchase or rent for an undisclosed sum, the relatable android...
ENGINEERING
MotorBiscuit

Man Claimed to Have Found a Legendary Bugatti Model Worth $100 Mil and Then Mysteriously Disappeared

The Reddit boards were alight with excitement over some mysterious photos of a legendary Bugatti model. One user posted a few photos of what appeared to be the remains of an impossibly rare and much hunted-for one of four Bugatti barn find built in the 1930s. The four cars in question are the Bugatti Type 57 Atlantic. But the one we are talking about today is the only one of the four that, even after an international hunt, is still left unfound, the Bugatti “La Voiture Noire.”
CARS
E! News

Jessica Alba's Bob Cut Will Inspire You to Chop Off Your Hair This Season

Watch: Gabrielle Union & Jessica Alba Talk TikTok Challenge. Jessica Alba just got ahead of the "new year, new me" trend. The Honest Beauty founder recently showed off her fun and fabulous bob hairstyle and proved that you can rock short hair during the colder months. Gone are the days when a dramatic haircut was reserved for the spring and summertime.
CELEBRITIES
KTLA.com

Best red leather jacket

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. A leather jacket is one a classic piece that can make an outfit go from plain to edgy and fashionable. The leather jacket has been in style for many years and doesn’t seem to be leaving anytime soon. It’s common to think of black leather jackets, but red is a color that can take your outfit up a few notches. A classic leather jacket in a daring red is a choice that sets you apart from the crowd, being bold and effortlessly cool at the same time. If you’re looking for a daring, high-quality leather jacket, the Stand-Collar Leather Moto Coat is your best pick.
APPAREL
industryglobalnews24.com

Textiles & Leather Expo Starting today

The countdown to 2022 is around the corner. Also, a lot of planning is rendered to make the end product available to the customer. December bring in there are various exhibitions held in Japan for new beginnings. Japan Best Knit Selection 2021: 30th Nov 2021 to 1st Dec 2021. Japan...
BEAUTY & FASHION
moneysavingmom.com

McCafe French Roast K-Cup Coffee Pods (84 Pods) only $24.61 shipped!

Here’s a great stock up deal on McCafe French Roast K-Cup Coffee Pods!. Amazon has these McCafe French Roast K-Cup Coffee Pods (84 Pods) for just $24.61 shipped when you checkout through Subscribe & Save!. That’s just $0.29 per pod shipped which is a great deal. Note: Once your order...
SHOPPING
TrendHunter.com

Gym Gear-Specific Laundry Pods

The newly launched GymSpin laundry detergent was designed specifically for activewear, erasing the smell of stale sweat and killing gym-related odors. According to the company, most supermarket detergents are formulated to simply mask odors. In contrast, GymSpin boasts a deep cleansing enzymatic complex that kills bacteria and neutralizes lingering odors to deliver long-lasting freshness.
LIFESTYLE
The Guardian

Time for some armchair gardening

The first Sunday of the last month of the year. The darkest days. The winter solstice is at 15.59, 21 December, when the North Pole is tilted furthest from the sun, hanging over the Tropic of Capricorn. Btw, my constant source: Lia Leendertz’s essential Almanac, because I find it comforting to know when the sun and moon rise and set and what time’s high tide near my childhood home. It’s a perfect Christmas present. Even better when bought from your local bookshop.
GARDENING
24/7 Wall St.

The Best Movies Predicting the Future

Futuristic movies have been a cinema staple for nearly as long as movies have been around, with 1902’s “A Trip to the Moon” widely regarded as the first ever science fiction film. Ever since, filmmakers have imagined what the future might hold, and the results have been as varied as they are interesting. In fact, […]
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy