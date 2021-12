Japan reported its first case of omicron on Tuesday, a day after it announced the closure of its borders in response to the spread of the new Covid-19 variant.Authorities said the patient whose identity has not been disclosed for his privacy, is a man in his 30s who arrived from Namibia.He tested positive upon arrival at Japan’s Narita airport on Sunday and was isolated and is being treated at a hospital, said chief cabinet secretary Hirokazu Matsuno.“Regarding the traveller arriving from Namibia, it was confirmed to be a case of omicron after analysis at the National Institute of Infectious Diseases,”...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 5 DAYS AGO