ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Pirates’ Star Johnny Depp’s Latest Movie Finally Gets U.S. Release

By Thomas Hitchen
Inside the Magic
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt has been a turbulent two years for actor Johnny Depp. At once the shining star of a mammoth Disney franchise and the new evil villain in The Wizarding World, Depp’s career plummeted after he lost his libel trial and subsequent appeal in relation to the ongoing abuse allegation from his...

insidethemagic.net

Comments / 5

Cindy McAllister
15h ago

I won't watch any Pirates of the Caribbean movies if he isn't in them. Wouldn't be right without Capitan Jack Sparrow

Reply
5
Related
enstarz.com

Johnny Depp Replaced By Dwayne Johnson? Fans Show Support For Actor Amid Legal Battle

Johnny Depp needed to let go of his beloved characters - Captain Jack Sparrow and Gellert Grindelwald - after losing his wife-beater case against The Sun. With that said, he lost two of his greatest franchises and was immediately replaced by different stars. For the "Fantastic Beasts" franchise, Mads Mikkelsen stepped up while the "Pirates of the Caribbean" reportedly chose Karen Gillan to create a female spinoff of the movie.
CELEBRITIES
enstarz.com

Amber Heard Had 'Game Plan' To Ruin Johnny Depp's Career? What Actor's Fans Think About Legal Showdown Explored

Amber Heard continuously receives new accusations ahead of the defamation case Johnny Depp filed against her. In the past months, Heard tried convincing the Fairfax County Circuit Court to dismiss Depp's lawsuit against her. But for the third time, Judge Penney Azcarete sent her and her team a disapproval notice, preventing the actress' lawyers from petitioning the Virginia Supreme Court to join the legal issues and help her dismiss the case.
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

The Walking Dead star lands next movie role

The Walking Dead star Steven Ogg has landed a big new movie role. Ogg, who played Simon on the AMC series, has signed on to star opposite Christina Ricci and Samantha Win in cyberpunk film The Dresden Sun, according to Deadline. The film centers around a heist which goes wrong...
MOVIES
enstarz.com

Johnny Depp Acquires 'Pirates of the Carribean' Island In Order To Do THIS Heartfelt Move

Johnny Depp's past purchase of a "Pirates of the Caribbean" island came to the limelight again as the actor showed his respectful and kind side when he did it. In 2004, Depp ensured he would forever be part of the "Pirates of the Caribbean" by buying one of the islands the franchise featured. The island in question is located in the Bahamas, which everyone called Little Hall's Pond Cay.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Samuel Goldwyn
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Winona Ryder
Person
Vanessa Paradis
Person
Andrew Levitas
Person
Mads Mikkelsen
Person
Peter Safran
Person
Amber Heard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pirates#Movie Star#Lawsuits#Mgm#British#Sun#Lapd#Fbi#The Washington Post#Fantastic Beasts
The Hollywood Reporter

Awkwafina Joins Nicolas Cage, Nicholas Hoult in Universal’s ‘Renfield’

Awkwafina, coming off a leading turn in Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, is joining Nicholas Hoult and Nicolas Cage in Universal Pictures’ monster movie Renfield. Chris McKay, the helmer behind Amazon’s The Tomorrow War and The Lego Batman Movie, is directing the feature project, which is due to begin shooting early next year in New Orleans. Hoult is starring as the titular character, the infamous acolyte and henchman of Count Dracula, who will be played by Cage. Renfield first appeared in Bram Stoker’s 1897 novel Dracula as a patient in an asylum obsessed with drinking blood, deluded into thinking he will find immortality...
MOVIES
Deadline

Bidding War Erupts Over Brad Pitt Racing Film Directed By Joseph Kosinski, With Jerry Bruckheimer On Board As Producer

On Friday afternoon, a bidding war kicked off amongst Hollywood’s major studios over an untitled racing film that has Brad Pitt attached to star, Deadline has confirmed. The film will be helmed by Top Gun: Maverick‘s Joseph Kosinski, with that Paramount blockbuster’s screenwriter Ehren Kruger and its producer Jerry Bruckheimer also in the mix. While no information has been provided yet as the story the film will examine, we hear that British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton is involved in some capacity, as well. Paramount is joined in the bidding war by studios including MGM, Sony, Universal and Disney with Netflix, Apple and Amazon also competing to lock the film down. When contacted by Deadline, representatives for Pitt and Kosinski declined comment.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

A Jack Sparrow Movie Without Johnny Depp: Good Or Bad Idea?

What is Johnny Depp’s best role? Without a doubt, it is the legendary, the slippery, the one, the only, Captain Jack Sparrow. You’ve heard of him, right? He may be the worst pirate you have ever heard of, but you have heard of him. If you haven’t, then there’s something missing in your life. I remember seeing Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl for the first time in the summer of 2003. It feels like a lifetime ago, but what I saw in the theater that day could never be forgotten. Needless to say, the first Pirates of the Caribbean movie was pure lighting in a bottle. And just think about it, this was all based on a park ride at Disneyland. On paper, this was the dumbest idea Disney could have ever came up with. Boy, did the naysayers eat their words like candy. Before Pirates of the Caribbean, there were plenty of movies about pirates, but they were all trash. It’s a good thing this movie came around, but let’s be honest, it wouldn’t be the same without the notorious, womanizing, rum-loving Captain Jack Sparrow.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Celebrities
103GBF

Johnny Depp And Amber Heard Documentary Coming To Discovery

A two-part documentary on Johnny Depp and Amber Heard has been commissioned by Discovery for their streaming service Discovery+. Optomen is producing the double-bill project — titled Johnny vs. Amber — which tells the story of Depp and Heard’s tumultuous relationship from each of their perspectives. According to Variety, the...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Black Widow' Error Spotted by Marvel Fan Months After Release

It's been about five months since Marvel Studios' Black Widow was first released, but fans have just now caught a pretty egregious continuity error in the film. The movie starts with a flashback scene set in the 1990s, and it shows one Yelena (Florence Pugh) holding a My Little Pony doll. As one fan pointed out on Reddit, that toy didn't exist at the time.
MOVIES
papermag.com

Docuseries Digs Into Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's Divorce

It's been a long five years of legal proceedings for Amber Heard and Johnny Depp. And now a new documentary series on streaming platform discovery+ will be exploring their turbulent relationship, from its beginnings to their current legal battle. Johnny vs Amber is going to be a two-part special, one...
CELEBRITIES
Complex

New Doc by Discovery+ to Explore Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s Turbulent Relationship

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s tumultuous marriage and divorce will be showcased in an upcoming two-part documentary by Discovery+. Deadline reports Johnny vs. Amber will tell the story of the couple’s demise from both perspectives, featuring interviews with lawyers on both sides along with people close to the pair and extensive archive and audio footage.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Another Iconic Johnny Depp Movie Streaming On Disney+

One of Johnny Depp's most iconic movies is now on Disney+. Edward Scissorhands is actually on the service right now. People had been wondering how some of the more offbeat movies acquired during the last few years would be handled on the platform. Depp's presence in this one hardly matches the "family-friendly" atmosphere that the company has been reaching for with their content on Disney+. But, some people have argued that they will have to get creative to keep increasing subscriber numbers. Buying all of those Fox movies and properties will go a long way. Viewers will also want to keep an eye on how they maximize the existing catalog. Depp might not be Captain Jack Sparrow anymore, but his name still rings bells with audiences despite all the court drama and allegations. So, now you can enjoy one of the more strange offerings from his catalog this weekend.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Killing Eve star's new movie gets 4K Steelbook Blu-ray release

Killing Eve star Jodie Comer's latest Hollywood blockbuster is getting a deluxe Blu-ray release. The Last Duel provoked strong reactions with Comer in the leading role in the medieval drama as a woman at the centre of a rape allegation against a young squire (Adam Driver) working for her husband (Matt Damon).
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy