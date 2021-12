The Capitals are good when they’re relying on Vitek Vanecek to carry the load, but with Ilya Samsonov also playing at the top of his game, the Capitals may just be great. The sky has been gray for Ilya Samsonov; the ultra-talented Russian netminder has yet to live up to his potential and got off to a dreadful 2021-2022 campaign. Signed on a one-year “prove it” deal, Samsonov was not proving his case. As it turned out, the Washington Capitals‘ netminder just needed a trip to California to turn his season around.

NHL ・ 13 DAYS AGO