Cornerstone Community Financial Credit Union is expanding its fields of membership to serve members across Michigan and parts of Ohio. The $365 million-asset credit union in Auburn Hills, Michigan, announced Thursday that regulators from the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services approved CCF’s request to update its coverage area to now include the entirety of its home state, as well as the counties of Fulton, Henry, Ottawa and Sandusky in Ohio.

