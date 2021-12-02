Punches Thrown After Iowa High School Basketball Game (VIDEO)
As a Iowa high school basketball game concluded and as players made their way through the handshake line, complete chaos broke out. One...b1027.com
As a Iowa high school basketball game concluded and as players made their way through the handshake line, complete chaos broke out. One...b1027.com
B102.7 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0