Battlefield 2042 fans upset at leaked Santa Claus skin

A handful of supposed Battlefield 2042 leaks appeared on social media yesterday and, due to their winter holiday theming, some fans were upset. New skins are likely a welcome addition to the online FPS, but some fans on the official Battlefield 2042 subreddit voiced their concern that a “Father Winter” skin for one of the specialists was a step too far – fans fear these skins indicate that 2042 will head in the route of Call of Duty: Warzone, which includes skins from Saw, Donnie Darko, and other less-serious cosmetics. The concern amongst fans is that 2042 is a more serious shooter compared to Warzone where skins similar to “Father Winter” might appear. You can see some of the supposed leaked skins below, courtesy of Battlefield Bulletin on Twitter.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO