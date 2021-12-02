ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Battlefield 2042 fans upset at leaked Santa Claus skin

By News
Eurogamer.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUPDATE 3/12/21: Battlefield 2042 developer DICE has responded to yesterday's leak of an upcoming Santa Claus skin - which caused a backlash among fans of the military shooter. In a long Twitter thread, DICE did not mention the Santa skin by name - but did talk generally about the use of...

