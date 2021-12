OTTAWA—Ross has added new functionality to its video server line of products, which include Mira, Tria and Kiva products and has reduced prices as well. Under the new banner of "Production, Presentation & Replay," the revised range now offers a variety of additional features and “available as standard” upgrades. Every video server product is now updated with an “As Run Logging and Log Report Creator” feature that makes it quick and easy to provide clients with a CSV or PDF file from logs that have verified content playout for billing confirmation purposes.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 3 DAYS AGO