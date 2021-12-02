ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethesda, MD

NPR Special Coverage: President Biden details strategy to fight COVID-19 this winter

By South Carolina Public Radio
southcarolinapublicradio.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday at 1:40, President Biden visits the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, Md., to...

www.southcarolinapublicradio.org

ABC 15 News

President Biden says he has a cold, not COVID-19

President Joe Biden told reporters Friday that he is suffering from a cold. Biden, 79, was asked about his health after sounding hoarse while giving a speech about the November jobs numbers. He said he doesn't have COVID-19, adding that he is routinely tested for the virus. "What I have...
U.S. POLITICS
NBC News

Biden announces new Covid plan as omicron variant spreads

Biden announces new Covid plan as omicron variant spreads
COMPUTERS
Fox News

'Special Report' All-Star Panel on Biden's Omicron policy

JOE BIDEN, (D) PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: We're learning more every single day. And we will fight this variant with science and speed, not chaos and confusion. DR. ANTHONY FAUCI, WHITE HOUSE CHIEF MEDICAL ADVISER: We knew that it was just a matter of time before the first case of Omicron would be detected in the United States.
U.S. POLITICS
CBS News

President Biden unveils new strategy to tackle COVID-19 and the Omicron variant

President Joe Biden unveiled amended travel restrictions, free at-home testing and an expansion of the national vaccine and booster campaign after cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant have been reported in the U.S. Dr. Jerry Abraham, director of vaccine programs at Kedren Health in California, joins CBSN's Tanya Rivero to discuss the president's plan and nation's fight against the coronavirus.
POTUS
Iola Register

Fighting COVID this winter

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is set to kick off a more urgent campaign for Americans to get COVID-19 booster shots Thursday as he unveils his winter plans for combating the coronavirus and its omicron variant with enhanced availability of shots and vaccines but without major new restrictions. The...
U.S. POLITICS
Newsbug.info

Biden launches plan to combat COVID-19 this winter

With rising numbers of COVID-19 cases predicted this winter, President Joe Biden Thursday unveiled a winter plan to combat the coronavirus and its omicron variant and appealed anew for all eligible Americans to get their boosters. (Dec. 2) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You...
U.S. POLITICS
fox17.com

Free at-home COVID-19 testing part of President Biden plan to combat disease over winter

President Joe Biden on Thursday revealed plans to fight COVID-19 during the winter months as the Omnicron variant gives cause for concern among health officials. During a statement from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) in Bethesda, Maryland on Thursday, President Biden said the plan will not add to existing mandates and he hopes Americans will turn to vaccines as their "patriotic responsibility" rather than politicization.
BETHESDA, MD
Fox News

More U.S. Omicron Cases. How Should President Biden Respond?

Multiple cases of the Omicron COVID-19 variant have now been recorded in the United States, causing many to question how the country would handle another potential outbreak. President Biden shared the White House’s plan to combat the new variant with air travelers facing new restrictions and stricter testing requirements. Tennessee Republican Senator Marsha Blackburn joins to warn against letting the Omicron variant disrupt the American economy once more, discuss how Democrats and Republicans can come together to regulate big tech, and express hope that the U.S. confronts China’s human rights violations with a potential boycott of the Winter Olympics in Beijing.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

COVID fears, Biden's plan and omicron

President Biden announced his five point winter plan to combat COVID on Thursday in remarks at the NIH. I was very glad to learn that his doesn’t include more lockdowns and shutdowns or school closures. Instead, he focused on:. 1. Expanding the nationwide booster program with more outreach. 2. Opening...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

Biden opens winter battle against Covid-19

US President Joe Biden announced Thursday a winter campaign against Covid-19, with new testing requirements for travelers and a surge in vaccination efforts. Biden has brought steady leadership after the chaotic Donald Trump years, but the mutating coronavirus continues to defy him, helping drive his approval ratings deep underwater. Urging the nation -- in particular his political rivals -- to unite behind the strategy, Biden unveiled a raft of actions designed to tamp down Covid-19 in the coming months, as the latest Omicron variant spreads worldwide. Two cases have so far been announced in the United States -- the second involving a Minnesota man with no recent international travel history, signaling the strain is already circulating inside the country.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

