David Wilcox is back in front of the stoves at Hail Mary, his popular Atwater Village pizza restaurant, and he’s got something unique to show off. After a summer and fall spent mostly traveling and overseeing from afar, Wilcox will cook each Tuesday in December with a multi-course vegetable-only meal that centers around the restaurant’s crusty bread. Each plate, arriving in quick succession, is meant to allow for dipping, swiping, and sopping with said bread, with wine to boot and a hearty dessert to end the meal. Tickets for the weekly dinners go on sale today, with 10 percent of each purchase put towards a Christmas Day meal given to a food insecure family in the area.

RESTAURANTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO