Emmanuel Taku might use superheroes and deities as a jumping-off point for his work, but for the Ghanaian painter, it boils down to representation of the everyday man and woman. Growing up, he didn’t see people like himself in the stereotypical depictions of power shown in books, movies, and cartoons. In a bid to reclaim and reframe Black identity, his most sought-after pieces showcase individuals standing in solidarity and allowing their innate beauty and strength to shine through via their stature and dress. Indeed, the artist also wants to one day be something of a God himself, by nurturing fellow creatives in his home base of Accra and giving them the chance to make it to the top, too. Here, he tells The Daily how it all began.

VISUAL ART ・ 5 DAYS AGO