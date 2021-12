Duncan Robinson said he is not chasing records, but it appears as if the bruised right knee of the Miami Heat guard will allow him to do so anyway. Sidelined for the balance of the game after leaving Saturday night’s loss to the Washington Wizards in the third quarter, the 3-point specialist, was back on the court for Monday’s practice at Georgetown University before the Heat departed for Tuesday night’s game against the Detroit Pistons.

NBA ・ 13 DAYS AGO