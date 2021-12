LONDON (AP) — The Rugby World Cup appears set to be heading back to Australia for 2027, leaving the United States as the front-runner to host the event in 2031. Australia was awarded “preferred candidate” status by World Rugby, the sport’s governing body, on Wednesday. Australia co-hosted the inaugural Rugby World Cup in 1987 with New Zealand and also staged the tournament in 2003, when the Wallabies lost the final in extra time to England in Sydney.

RUGBY ・ 10 DAYS AGO