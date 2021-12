It's not just about 'not spilling your coffee,' but also about putting a little smile on your face. Have you seen these nifty coffee 'caps?'. Sometimes, maybe even more so these days, you have to embrace the little things. I am very much embracing these tiny coffee lid covers, these 'caps,' that Ziggi's uses. Forget about those stoppers, stop and see what your coffee is 'saying.'

LOVELAND, CO ・ 11 DAYS AGO