ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Stocks rise on Wall Street, but Apple loss weighs on tech

By DAMIAN J. TROISE, ALEX VEIGA AP Business Writers
NWI.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStocks rose broadly in afternoon trading on Wall Street Thursday as investors continue to monitor the spread of the new coronavirus variant as well as measures that the U.S. and other governments are taking to restrain it. The S&P 500 rose 1.7% as of 3:40 p.m. Eastern. The Dow...

www.nwitimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

2 Growth Stocks I'd Avoid in 2022

OrganiGram's sales were impressive in its most recent quarter, but its margins weren't. Peloton has slashed the price of its flagship bike, but that may not be enough to generate strong growth numbers next year. Both stocks have been crashing in recent months, and I'm not optimistic that the future...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wall Street#Tech#Bank Of America#American Express#Iphone#Treasury
investing.com

4 Top Nasdaq-100 Stocks to Buy in December

The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 trended higher this week amid the uncertainties surrounding inflation and the emergence of the omicron coronavirus variant. Furthermore, better-than-expected private payrolls, rising consumer spending, and strategic policies to deal with omicron are expected to support the stock market. So, we believe fundamentally sound Nasdaq 100 stocks Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO), Intel (INTC), Amgen (AMGN), and NXP (NXPI) could be ideal picks now.The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 edged higher this week after the Federal Reserve chairman's hawkish comment to accelerate bond-buying in a bid to curtail sustained and troublesome inflation. Although investors remained wary of growing inflation and the emergence of the omicron coronavirus variant, U.S. stocks rebounded sharply yesterday.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

5 Bold Predictions for the Stock Market in 2022

It's hard to believe, but 2022 is already less than a month away. Every December, I decide to have a little fun and come up with a list of five predictions for the stock market in the following year that aren't obvious and often aren't very popular. Obviously, nobody has...
STOCKS
NBC Philadelphia

Cramer's Investing Club: Consider Stocks That Return Money to Shareholders in This Volatile Market

In a market that is struggling to find its footing, a group of stocks that investors may put more focus on are ones with strong free cash flow generation and shareholder friendly capital return programs. As we said last Friday, companies with strong balance sheets, healthy dividend payments, and consistent share repurchase programs are typically ones that can withstand and find support in volatile markets. We think this has largely played out this week, with the case in point being Apple, who bought back $20 billion worth of stock in its last reported quarter, viewed as a "safe-haven" as the reason for the stock's notable outperformance.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
American Airlines
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Tech Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Motley Fool

3 Surprising Blue Chip Stocks That Are Down Over 20% From Their Highs

When great companies go on sale for short-term reasons, it’s usually a great time to buy. Kinder Morgan is one of the best dividend stocks on the market today. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Woonsocket Call

4 Top Semiconductor Stocks To Watch In December 2021

Do You Have These Semiconductor Stocks On Your Radar?. Semiconductor stocks are among the hottest stocks in the stock market this year. This should not come as a surprise as demand for semiconductor chips is also at an all-time high. According to the Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA), semiconductor shipments reached an all-time high in the third quarter of 2021. During the quarter, worldwide sales of semiconductors totaled $144.8 billion, an increase of 27.6% from the same quarter last year. Well, with the ongoing high demand for chips, the industry is putting extraordinary efforts to ramp up production. After all, most would agree that semiconductors are the nerve center of the world’s economy, national security, and critical infrastructure.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Could Shiba Inu Hit $1 in 2022?

Shiba Inu made investors millionaires in 2021 from mere pocket change. However, major hurdles are likely to prevent additional upside in the world's hottest cryptocurrency. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

The Dow has shed over 2,000 points over past month as blue-chip, stock-market index heads for 4th weekly tumble

The Dow Jones Industrial Average has shed about 2,000 points since the middle of November to this Friday, as bullish momentum unwinds. At last check, the Dow was down 360 points Friday afternoon, bringing the weekly drop to nearly 630 points, or 1.8%, and marking the fourth consecutive weekly decline for the benchmark of 30 blue-chip stocks, if the decline holds. From the weekly period started Nov. 12 to Dec. 3, the index has lost about 2,054 points. U.S. stock benchmarks were down Friday, as investors reassessed weaker-than-expected November jobs report as unlikely to stay the hand of a Federal Reserve that seems intent on tamping down inflation. Worries about the spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 and fears about the Federal Reserve's monetary policy plans, was helping to undercut bullish momentum on Wall Street.
STOCKS
knoxvilletimes.com

US stocks down 2nd week in row on Federal Reserve Rate hike, Omicron fears

New York [US], December 4 (ANI/Sputnik): US stocks tumbled for a second week in a row, roiled by fears of an imminent rate hike by the Federal Reserve and the possibility of another round of global economic turmoil from potential measures to address the coronavirus Omicron variant. The Labor Department...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy