Three years ago, it felt like I was watching a movie. I watched in disbelief, surrounded by Georgia fans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, as Jalen Hurts came in for an injured Tua Tagovailoa and led Alabama to a comeback win in the SEC Championship. The benched former SEC Offensive Player of the Year put on his cape and stole the show. More importantly, he stole Georgia’s shot at repeating as SEC champs.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO