Heavy rain threat is high for Hawaii for at least a week

DENVER (CBS4) – Despite happening just about every year it’s hard to fathom snow in Hawaii. Our 50th state is known more for surfing, beaches and volcanoes than fluffy flakes. But the white stuff will fall on the highest peaks this weekend with forecasters calling for up to a foot or more on summits like Mauna Loa and Mauna Kea. Heavy rain is expected to fall in the lower elevations where a Flash Flood Watch in effect. The stormy weather will include strong and gusty winds with the potential for speeds to reach 100 mph or more on the highest peaks of the Big Island. The combination of wind and snow has prompted a Blizzard Warning starting Friday evening. Mauna Kea has a peak of 13,803 feet above sea level and Mauna Loa reaches 13,679 feet above sea level. After weeks of warm and dry weather in Colorado we finally see a pattern change that will start taking shape next week. A shift in the jet stream will allow much colder air to move south from Canada. We’ll also see some better chances for snow return to the mountains and potentially in Denver too by next weekend.

COLORADO STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO