ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Heavy rain threat is high for Hawaii for at least a week

By Justin Cruz
KHON2
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHomeowners Born Before 1985 Get $3,708 Benefit in December (You Must Apply) 26 Unhealthiest American Groceries (No.1 is...

www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Related
weatherboy.com

“Catastrophe” Unfolds in Hawaii: 2’+ Rain, Blizzard Conditions, 125 mph + Winds

Both the National Weather Service and Hawaii County Civil Defense are describing a major winter storm impacting the Big Island of Hawaii today a “catastrophe” with epic heavy rains, high surf, and extreme blizzard conditions with winds gusting to or over 125 mph in some locations. The worst of the storm is expected to impact the Big Island over the next 12 hours; it also appears the wet and wild weather could linger for days, putting people’s homes and lives in jeopardy while bringing a cold, soggy end to many others vacation plans.
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
KHON2

Heavy showers, strong winds and t-storms in forecast

HONOLULU (KHON2) – A developing kona low will bring the threat of significant rainfall, and potentially catastrophic flooding, beginning Sunday on the Big Island and Maui County, spreading to Oahu and Kauai County Sunday night and Monday. Catastrophic rain is expected with 25+ inches of rain potential across the state. Increasing south to southwest winds […]
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Flood advisories posted for Hawaii Island, Maui as rain increases

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Flood advisories have been issued for parts of the state as deep moisture from the south begins to impact the state. The National Weather Service in Honolulu extended a flood advisory for Hawaii Island until 3:15 p.m., mainly for the southeast flank and the slopes of the Ka’u District.
HAWAII STATE
New York Post

Blizzard warning in effect for Hawaii, 8 inches of snow expected

A blizzard warning is in effect for Hawaii’s Big Island mountain summits, with forecasters warning that up to eight inches of snow is possible on Sunday. The warning in effect through 6 a.m. local time for the mountain region said that “travel should be restricted to emergencies only,” the National Weather Service said.
HAWAII STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
Local
Hawaii Government
KHON2

Heavy rain triggers flood advisories for Maui County and Hawaii Island

HONOLULU (KHON2) — This is the latest briefing from the National Weather Service Honolulu. A kona low rainstorm will bring the threat of widespread heavy rainfall during the next several days. This radar and satellite imagery show the deep tropical moisture beginning to move into the Big Island. Ahead of this tropical moisture, we are […]
HAWAII STATE
CBS Denver

No Snow In Colorado This Weekend, But Hawaii Has A Blizzard Warning

DENVER (CBS4) – Despite happening just about every year it’s hard to fathom snow in Hawaii. Our 50th state is known more for surfing, beaches and volcanoes than fluffy flakes. But the white stuff will fall on the highest peaks this weekend with forecasters calling for up to a foot or more on summits like Mauna Loa and Mauna Kea. Heavy rain is expected to fall in the lower elevations where a Flash Flood Watch in effect. The stormy weather will include strong and gusty winds with the potential for speeds to reach 100 mph or more on the highest peaks of the Big Island. The combination of wind and snow has prompted a Blizzard Warning starting Friday evening. Mauna Kea has a peak of 13,803 feet above sea level and Mauna Loa reaches 13,679 feet above sea level. After weeks of warm and dry weather in Colorado we finally see a pattern change that will start taking shape next week. A shift in the jet stream will allow much colder air to move south from Canada. We’ll also see some better chances for snow return to the mountains and potentially in Denver too by next weekend.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Gadgets#Medicare#Groceries
KHON2

Cruise ship with COVID-19 infections arrives in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A Norwegian Cruise Line ship with at least 10 passengers and crew members infected with COVID-19 docked Sunday in New Orleans, where health officials said they were trying to disembark people without worsening the spread of the coronavirus illness. Local news outlets in New Orleans confirmed...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
KHON2

Fauci says early reports encouraging about omicron variant

U.S. health officials said Sunday that while the omicron variant of the coronavirus is rapidly spreading throughout the country, early indications suggest it may be less dangerous than delta, which continues to drive a surge of hospitalizations. President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser, Dr. Anthony Fauci, told CNN’s “State of...
U.S. POLITICS
KHON2

Flash Flood Warning issued for Maui and Hawaii Island

Maui: The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Flash Flood Warning for The island of Maui in Maui County until 630 PM HST. At 427 PM HST, radar indicated rainfall increasing over the slopes of Haleakala with higher rain rates of 2 to 3 inches per hour approaching Maui from the south. Rainfall is expected to spread westward over the next several hours and affect central and west Maui.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Skiing Santas back to shredding Maine slopes for charity

NEWRY, Maine (AP) — Santa is back to “sleighing” it on the ski slope. More than 230 skiing and snowboarding Kris Kringles took to a western Maine resort on Sunday to raise money for charity. The jolly ol’ St. Nicks took a break last year because of the global pandemic....
MAINE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy