Penn Yan, NY

Fifth Edition of Literary Magazine is Now Available to Purchase

lifeinthefingerlakes.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe fifth edition of Bluff & Vine is now available at Long’s Cards and Books in Penn Yan and online at Amazon. An annual collection of original prose and poetry from amateur and published writers alike, Bluff & Vine strives to capture the unique history and feeling of the Finger Lakes....

www.lifeinthefingerlakes.com

Penn Yan, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poetry#Bluff Vine#Long S Cards And Books
