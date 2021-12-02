ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How an adversary could take advantage of Europe’s data releases

By Jan Kallberg
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the discussion of great power competition and cyberattacks meant to slow down a U.S. strategic movement of forces to Eastern Europe, the focus has been on the route from the fort to port in the U.S. But we tend to forget that once forces arrive at the major Western European...

parabolicarc.com

Russia Threatens to Destroy U.S. GPS Satellite Constellation

Well, this was a rather frightening thing to wake up to this morning. GPS World reports:. The Kremlin warned it could blow up 32 GPS satellites with its new anti-satellite technology, ASAT, which it tested Nov. 15 on a retired Soviet Tselina-D satellite, according to numerous news reports. On the...
Washington Examiner

Biden damages trans-Atlantic security, showing subservience to Germany

Embarrassed by its kowtowing to Vladimir Putin on Ukraine , ransomware , energy blackmail , America's nuclear posture , and even in low Earth orbit , the Biden administration is resorting to increasingly hysterical defenses of its Russia strategy. Take the comments by a senior administration official, on Wednesday, who...
dallassun.com

NATO chief: Countries should prepare for Russian incursion in Ukraine

Jens Stoltenberg, NATO secretary-general, has warned that the American-led military alliance should be ready for a worst-case scenario amid rising concerns over Russian preparations for a Ukrainian invasion. The North Atlantic alliance remains alarmed by the massive deployment of the Russian military north of the Ukrainian border and close to...
The Guardian

Belarus vows tough response to new sanctions from west

Belarus has threatened to retaliate after the US, UK and other western countries introduced a new round of sanctions over its government’s human rights abuses and the orchestration of a migration crisis on the border with Europe. “The goal of this entire policy is to economically strangle Belarus,” the Belarusian...
The Independent

Edging towards a ‘nightmare’? Ukraine border military build-up continues as diplomatic tensions grow

The talks between Anthony Blinken and Sergei Lavrov in Stockholm were supposed to help quieten the steady drumbeat of another possible war in Ukraine. Instead it ended after just 40 minutes amid accusations and recriminations, with no sign of a road-map out of the escalating and incendiary crisis.The Russian Foreign Minister warned of a conflict which will draw in other states and leave Europe facing the “nightmare of military confrontation”. Blinken responded that "the United States and our allies and partners are deeply concerned by evidence that Russia has made plans for significant aggressive moves against Ukraine,...
AFP

Russia planning Ukraine offensive with up to 175,000 troops: report

Russia is orchestrating a multi-front offensive involving up to 175,000 troops as soon as next year, The Washington Post reported Friday, as Ukraine warned that a large-scale attack may be planned for next month. Moscow's plans "involve extensive movement of 100 battalion tactical groups with an estimated 175,000 personnel, along with armor, artillery and equipment," a US administration official told the Post on condition of anonymity. While the Pentagon told AFP it would not comment on intelligence matters, it said it was "deeply concerned by evidence that Russia has made plans for aggressive actions against Ukraine." "We continue to support de-escalation in the region and a diplomatic resolution to the conflict in eastern Ukraine," Pentagon spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Tony Semelroth said.
AFP

Iran nuclear talks set for pause amid European 'concern'

Negotiations in Vienna aimed at reviving the Iran nuclear deal are to be suspended Friday, Iranian media said, as European diplomats expressed "disappointment and concern" at the latest proposals from Iran. The semi-official ISNA news agency said the talks would "most likely" resume on Monday but French President Emmanuel Macron warned there could be a longer break in the talks, which resumed only on November 29 after a five-month break. Iran said it has submitted two draft proposals for the nuclear agreement, which has been in tatters since the US withdrew in 2018. "After the handing over of the text of the Iranian proposal to the P4+1 group (Britain, China, France and Russia plus Germany) and the European Union, a meeting of the joint committee of the nuclear deal will be held on Friday," said Iran's official news agency IRNA.
Foreign Policy

Iran’s New Asia-Focused Foreign Policy Is a Fantasy

Since taking office, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and other top officials in President Ebrahim Raisi’s administration have repeatedly floated their new “balanced foreign policy” approach that prioritizes developing closer ties with neighbors and bolstering alliances with Asian countries. Shortly after his confirmation as the nation’s top diplomat in August,...
C4ISR & Networks

Responses to Russian anti-satellite tests should be more about capability than condemnation

Recently, the Russian Federation conducted a successful missile launch that destroyed a defunct Kosmos electronic intelligence satellite. This demonstration of precision targeting by a ground-based anti-satellite weapon was widely decried due to its generation of a debris cloud that crossed paths with the orbit of the International Space Station. However important the threat to astronauts, cosmonauts and other satellites in low Earth orbit, the fact of the matter is that this event is not the first time such an ASAT demonstration has been made. Since 2007, China and Russia have both demonstrated their kinetic ASAT technologies. This has been a known problem for more than a decade, and yet the U.S. Space Force and its warfighting counterpart, U.S. Space Command, still lack credible options to deter and defeat ASAT attacks across all orbital regimes. This is a must do; the alternative would be to leave our nation’s vital space assets vulnerable to attacks that would affect nearly every part of our modern way of life.
C4ISR & Networks

U.S. should expect cyberattacks in any struggle for Taiwan

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. ― Several U.S. defense leaders said Saturday they are worried that a confrontation with China over Taiwan would lead to a wave of significant cyberattacks against U.S. critical infrastructure that could disrupt day-to-day life. “I’m particularly concerned about them in terms of what they might do in...
realcleardefense.com

Russia Has Deployed Its First Terminator Tanks

Russia has deployed its first regular unit of Terminator combat support tanks. The first Terminator company – equipped with nine BMPT-72s – was assigned to the 90th Guards Tank Division, which is stationed in the Sverdlovsk and Chelyabinsk areas of the Urals region in Central Russia, according to Russian news agency TASS.
Rolling Stone

Biden and Putin to Speak as U.S. Intelligence Finds Russia Plotting Ukraine Invasion

Amid news that U.S. intelligence believes the Kremlin is plotting a possible invasion of Ukraine that could take place early next year, President Joe Biden and Russia’s President Vladimir Putin are scheduled to speak on Tuesday. According to The Associated Press, the Kremlin broke the news of the call to Russia’s state news agency RIA Novosti. The last time the two presidents spoke was this past July. The Washington Post first reported late Friday that Russia’s President Vladimir Putin has plans for a multi-front Ukraine offensive that could involve as many as 175,000 troops. An anonymous administration official told the paper, “The...
