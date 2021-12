Here’s something to consider when you’re doing your Christmas shopping…a new survey found that the average person says it only takes 14 seconds to decide if they like a Christmas gift and whether it will be kept, returned, or re-gifted. 69% of the people in the poll admit they’ll pretend to like it but 19% say they don’t have a poker face, so their disappointment will show. Pajamas are one of the most common gifts that gets returned, and fancy toiletries are the most common items that get re-gifted.

SHOPPING ・ 4 DAYS AGO