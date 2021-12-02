ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Power Book II: Ghost’ star LaToya Tonodeo talks 2nd season, working with Mary J. Blige

By Ojinika Obiekwe, Marcia Parris
PIX11
 2 days ago

When your TV mama is played by Mary J. Blige, there’s reason to pay attention. Mother may know best, but will “Dee” listen up?

Actress LaToya Tonodeo, who stars as Diana Tejada on the hit Starz series “Power Book II: Ghost,” chatted with the PIX11 Morning News about the second season of the hit show and more.

PIX11

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

