4-year-old boy dies, 2 adults hurt after Corvette hits tree in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A 15-year-old boy was arrested Tuesday in the shooting of a 16-year-old boy following a gun sale gone wrong at Cesar Chavez High School in Phoenix, police said. The 15-year-old is accused of shooting the 16-year-old at the school at about 3 p.m. Monday after the older boy realized money given to him during the sale of the gun was fake, Sgt. Ann Justus said during a press conference.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 4 DAYS AGO