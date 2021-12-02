ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4-year-old boy dies, 2 adults hurt after Corvette hits tree in Phoenix

By KTAR.COM
KTAR News
KTAR News
 2 days ago
PHOENIX – A 4-year-old boy died Wednesday night after the sports car he was riding in hit a tree in west Phoenix, authorities said. The man...

