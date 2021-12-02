ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas oil and gas upstream jobs show gains for 6th consecutive month

By Bethany Blankley, The Center Square contributor
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00Xh5i_0dCDKsob00


Texas oil and gas upstream jobs saw gains for sixth consecutive months, according to employment data from the Texas Workforce Commission, expanding by another 2,300 jobs.

Since the low employment point in September 2020, growth months in oil and gas have outnumbered decline months 11 to 2. For the past six months, employment gains have exceeded 1,500 jobs every month with an average monthly gain of 2,500 jobs, the TWC reports.

At 183,400 upstream jobs this past October, jobs are up by 22,800, or 14.2%, from the same time-period last year. An additional 21,900 jobs were added in the services sector and 900 jobs in oil and natural gas extraction.

The upstream sector involves oil and natural gas extraction and some types of mining. It excludes sectors like refining, petrochemicals, fuels wholesaling, oilfield equipment manufacturing, pipelines, and gas utilities, which support hundreds of thousands of additional jobs in Texas.

According to the Texas Independent Producers and Royalty Owners Association (TIPRO), job postings for upstream, midstream and downstream sectors for the month of October showed a continued demand for talent in the Texas oil and natural gas industry.

For every seven oil and gas jobs, there was one unique job posting, meaning more new jobs are becoming available.

The three leading cities with the most unique oil and natural gas job postings were Houston, Odessa and Midland. The three companies with the most unique job postings in October were Halliburton Company, National Oilwell Varco, Inc., and Baker Hughes Company. The jobs they were most hiring for in October were heavy tractor-trailer truck drivers, maintenance and repair workers, and industrial engineers.

"Increasing global demand for our product and higher commodity prices will continue to drive industry activity and rising employment numbers in Texas,” TIPRO president Ed Longanecker said of the jobs report. But he warned that “the greatest risk to this positive momentum, and our nation's energy security, is anti-oil and natural gas policies being pursued in Washington, D.C."

Todd Staples, president of the Texas Oil and Gas Association, noted that the Texas oil and natural gas industry “continues to recover jobs following the global pandemic and each job added signals a stronger economy, environment and energy future. However, this growth is not guaranteed, and we must not forfeit energy freedom for energy dependence. We must instead continue to encourage smart, science-based policies that advocate for homegrown production, domestic jobs and economic advancement that benefits all Texans and every American.”

Both TIPRO and the TXOGA, as well as other groups, have pointed to policy changes advanced by the Biden administration that would hurt the oil and gas industry, cost American jobs, worsen the economy, and increase energy costs, gas prices and dependence on foreign oil.

Washington Examiner Videos

Comments / 0

Related
everythinglubbock.com

AAA Texas: Gas Prices drop as demand falls, crude oil prices tumble

LUBBOCK, Texas — The statewide gas price average was down slightly this week, according to a news release from AAA Texas. The statewide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was reported at $2.960 on Saturday and was trending down. The motor club said that Texas drivers were...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Business
City
Washington, TX
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Industry
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Rig report: Drilling activity holds steady

Drilling activity held steady despite falling commodity prices. Oilfield services firm Baker Hughes on Friday put the US rig count at 569, unchanged from the previous week. The country remains at its highest level since April 2020 and is 246 rigs -- or 76 percent higher -- than the 323 rigs at work nationwide last December.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Kilgore News Herald

Cheney bill would pay states for oil and gas leasing, even when sales aren't held

Days after the Biden administration released its long-awaited review of the federal oil and gas leasing program, Rep. Liz Cheney introduced a bill Wednesday intended to safeguard states’ revenue from future leasing disruptions. Half of the money generated from federal lease sales and production royalties is returned to the states...
AGRICULTURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Todd Staples
Houston Chronicle

Power from natural gas expected to rise in coming years

Natural gas-fired electricity production in the U.S. is expected to rise by 6 percent over the next few years, according to the Energy Department. By 2025, new natural gas-fired capacity is expected to increase to 518.45 gigawatts from 489.1 gigawatts in August 2021 , according to the Energy Department. Many...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Entrepreneur

3 Oil & Gas Stocks Under $10 That Can Gain More Than 35% According to Analyst Estimates

The oil & gas industry has benefited significantly from skyrocketing crude oil and natural gas prices in recent months. And limited supply and increasing demand for energy with the reopening of the economy should keep driving the industry’s growth. As such, Wall Street analysts expect low-priced oil & gas stocks Comstock Resources (CRK), Tellurian (TELL), and W&T Offshore (WTI) to gain more than 35% in price in the near term. So, we think it could be worth adding these stocks to one’s watchlist. Read on.
STOCKS
Cody Enterprise

Many oil, gas leases deferred

President Joe Biden administration’s moratorium on oil and gas leases may have come to a close, but many within the energy industry and in Wyoming see his administration employing new tactics in order to achieve the same results. “They’re using any tactic possible to slow down those leases,” said Ryan...
PARK COUNTY, WY
azbex.com

Arizona Construction Gained 600 Jobs in October

Arizona’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped to 5.2% in October, down from 5.7% in September, according to the latest report published by the Arizona Office of Economic Opportunity. The national rate decreased to 4.6% from 4.8%. In Oct. 2020, the state had a seasonally adjusted rate of 6.8%, and the...
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil And Gas#Natural Gas#Oil Companies#Twc#Tipro#Halliburton Company#Baker Hughes Company
ktxs.com

Gas prices on the rise in Texas

ABILENE, Texas — According to AAA, the average cost of a gallon of gas in Texas is about three dollars, the highest it’s been in eight years. This rise in price has some mixed reactions for some holiday travelers. “We're traveling... It doesn’t affect us at all If we wanna...
TEXAS STATE
fox4news.com

Texas jobs recovery

Texas is again leading the national economic recovery, especially in jobs. Dr. Pia Orrenius, senior economist and vice president at the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, explains.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Gas Price
GoLocalProv

RI Gas Prices Have Been Going Up for 30 Consecutive Weeks

This week, AAA reported that average gas prices per gallon in Rhode Island are up again — this time just one cent, but the prices have been going up, week in and week out, since April. According to Mark Schieldrop of AAA, “The last time gas prices did not go...
TRAFFIC
expressnews.com

Texas adds 2,300 oil exploration, production jobs in October

Oil exploration and production companies in Texas added 2,300 jobs in October, the sixth straight month of gains. The state has 183,400 drilling and extraction workers, about 17 percent fewer than the 220,300 before the pandemic began in January 2020. Texas has recovered 25,900 — 43 percent — of the 60,000 upstream jobs lost during the pandemic, according to data from the Texas Workforce Commission and analyzed by the Texas Independent Producers and Royalty Owners Association, an industry trade group.
TEXAS STATE
kurv.com

Unemployment Drops In The Valley For 4th Consecutive Month

The Rio Grande Valley saw a fourth straight monthly drop in unemployment in October. The jobless rate declined .2% in the Brownsville-Harlingen area to 7.1%. It was down .4% in the McAllen-Edinburg-Mission metro area to 7.6%. Statewide, unemployment dipped .2% to 5.4% last month as the state added 56,000 jobs.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
resourceworld.com

How important is the oil and gas industry to B.C.?

The B.C. oil and gas industry was responsible for nearly 26,500 direct jobs and more than 36,100 indirect jobs in 2017. British Columbia has been producing oil and natural gas since 1952. As of 2018, B.C. produced 32 per cent of Canada’s natural gas and two per cent of Canada’s conventional daily oil production. The government collects royalties from oil and gas development, supporting economic prosperity in the province.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
182K+
Followers
56K+
Post
103M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy