The Board of Directors of Tompkins VIST Bank has announced that Scott L. Gruber will retire as president and CEO of Tompkins VIST Bank after nearly nine years of service to the company. In anticipation of his retirement, Ginger G. Kunkel has been appointed to chief operating officer, before she assumes leadership next year upon Gruber’s retirement. He will support the transition process during the early part of the year, retiring in the second quarter, 2022.

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO