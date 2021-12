Last summer Chrishell Stause had the entire world in a chokehold when she casually announced she was actually dating her boss, Jason Oppenheim. But now we have all (kind of) got used to the iconic couple and we’ve all started watching season four of Selling Sunset, we’re gutted to notice there’s nothing between the couple that screams romance. Or is there? Mega fans of the show who watch it like hawks have noticed small moments between Chrishell and Jason which suggest they were dating at the time they filmed season four which was way before Chrishell announced the relationship.

