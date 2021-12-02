ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Rickea’s Record Night: MSU Women’s Hoops takes convincing win

By Tanner Marlar
 2 days ago

The Mississippi State women’s basketball team took home an emphatic win on Wednesday night in a 102-55 shellacking of the McNeese State Cowgirls. It was a career night for a couple of Bulldogs, with star forward Rickea Jackson leading the way.

Jackson set a career-high in scoring with 40 total points on the night with 9 rebounds, flirting with another double-double. One player did more than flirt, however, as freshman forward Denae Carter notched the first double-double of her young career, totaling 11 points and 14 rebounds. Carter has been one of the brighter spots on this Bulldog team so far in the young season, and shared her thoughts on the game with reporters after the final buzzer.

“We just really had to find our spots on the floor,” said Carter, “We went over zone offense a lot this week during practice and really just getting to our spots. We got the ball inside a lot, and that really did help us break down their zone.”

Despite being only 6-foot-even, Carter has more or less led the rebounding effort for the Bulldogs this season. With her youth, she looks to be a bright spot on this roster for many years to come.

This win comes after the Bulldogs' first big loss in a tough game against Michigan this past week, where the Bulldogs fell 64-48 in a game where points were definitely not plentiful. Of that game though, Rickea Jackson said it was a “blessing in disguise” and played a large role in allowing her to set her career-high Wednesday.

“Of course we want to win those games, but us losing, it really just changed our mental a little bit, and I feel like we saw things. I thought we got exposed a little bit, but it was a good exposure, because we took that and we worked on it in practice, and we saw (the results) of that today.”

That we did, Rickea. The Bulldogs next game is an away bout against the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday with a 2 p.m. tip.

CowbellCorner

Bulldogs Down the Cardinals Behind Watts’ Big Game

The MSU men’s basketball team secured another win on their home floor in a convincing 75-60 rout of the Lamar Cardinals on Thursday night. Iverson Molinar led all scorers with 17 points, but it was another Bulldog that would be the main story in this one. Rocket Watts, in his fifth game in the maroon and white, finally broke out of the slump he had been in since taking the floor this year. Watts scored 15 points in 14 minutes on a 6-8 clip from the floor and was instrumental in bringing home the victory for the Bulldogs.
BASKETBALL
CowbellCorner

Inside WRs Coach Dave Nichol Leaving Mississippi State

Mississippi State inside wide receivers coach Dave Nichol will be taking his talents to the west coast next season, according to a report from 247Sports. Nichol, who has spent the past two seasons developing his players on Mike Leach's staff, has taken a job at USC. He will be joining newly-hired head coach Lincoln Riley, who left Oklahoma Sooners earlier this week. Nichol and Riley have a history of working well together. They both spent 2003-2005 on the Texas Tech staff-- Nichol was a graduate assistant, while Riley served as a student assistant. They also worked together at East Carolina from 2012-2014 before going their separate ways.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
CowbellCorner

LB Aaron Brule Reportedly Enters Transfer Portal

Mississippi State linebacker Aaron Brule is reportedly entering the transfer portal as of Thursday, sources told the 247Sports Transfer Portal. The redshirt junior from New Orleans, Louisiana, has been a key piece of the MSU defense during his time in maroon and white. Brule totaled 142 tackles, 18 tackles-for-losses and eight sacks as a Bulldog. During the 2021 season, he was fourth on the team with 53 tackles and also accounted for eight tackles-for-losses and three sacks. In his last game against Ole Miss, Brule had seven tackles and led the team with two tackles-for-losses. He also had a big fourth-down stop in the first quarter to allow the Bulldogs to score first.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
CowbellCorner

A Day for the Dawgs: MSU Volleyball Picks Up Huge Awards Following Historic Regular Season

The Mississippi State volleyball team topped off its historic 2021 regular season with three big accolades on Sunday. Head Coach Julie Darty-Dennis was named the SEC Coach of the Year on Sunday morning. During the 2021 regular season, the Bulldogs went 25-5-- including 16-2 in the SEC-- to set a record for the number of wins in a single season. They finished second in the SEC and are ranked No. 24 in the AVCA Division I Coaches Top 25 poll-- their first ranking in school history.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
CowbellCorner

Around the SEC: Three Conference Landing Spots for QB Spencer Rattler

Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler entered the transfer portal on Monday following a season in which he started off as the projected first overall pick, ultimately replaced by freshman Caleb Williams. The redshirt sophomore Rattler still brings some strong traits to the table, especially in terms of arm talent, and with...
NFL
CowbellCorner

Five Mississippi State Players Land on PFF All-SEC Teams

Three Bulldogs were named to the PFF All-SEC third team. The first of these players was sophomore quarterback Will Rogers. Rogers started every game this season and received many accolades for his performance in the Air Raid offense. This season, he was 473-of-630 passing for 4,449 yards with 35 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Rogers leads the entire nation in completion percentage and is tied for second in total passing yards.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
CowbellCorner

Egg Bowl 2021: Five Best Mississippi State Plays

State struggled to score a touchdown in the game up until the fourth quarter, when a connection between quarterback Will Rogers and wide receiver Jaden Walley put six points on the board. Rogers threw the 11-yard touchdown reception with 7:20 left in the fourth quarter to make it a 24-13 game. Finally, the Bulldogs had a chance to potentially change the outcome of the game.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
CowbellCorner

Early Projections for the CFB Rankings: Where Georgia, Alabama and Others Stand at Week 14

#12 Oklahoma (10-2) Oh no, Oklahoma. After starting the season as playoff hopefuls, the Sooners have fallen apart in more ways than one. Their 37-33 loss to Oklahoma State knocked them out of playoff contention for good, and head coach Lincoln Riley has reportedly signed a deal with USC. Things aren't looking good for the Sooners, but hopefully, they can make a decent bowl game and salvage one more win.
ALABAMA STATE
CowbellCorner

CowbellCorner

CowbellCorner

CowbellCorner

CowbellCorner

CowbellCorner

CowbellCorner

CowbellCorner

