Just weeks ago Tonya Bennett, after spending more than a year in jail on an arson charge, was pleading with Circuit Judge Terence Perkins to let her out and plead to 10 years of probation. “I don’t want to go to prison,” Bennett, 53, told the judge plaintively. I’m a changed person. And I thank the jailhouse for that. The 14 months I’ve been here, I’ve seen lots of people come and go here and come back here, and I don’t want to be the one that comes back here.”

FLAGLER COUNTY, FL ・ 6 DAYS AGO