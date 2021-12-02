ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collin Morikawa announces engagement to Katherine Zhu: 'My love, forever'

By Adam Woodard
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
November 30, 2021, will be a day Collin Morikawa remembers for a long time.

The 24-year-old didn’t earn one of his five PGA Tour wins, four DP World Tour wins or two major championships on that day. Rather, it was the day she said, “yes.”

Morikawa got engaged to girlfriend Katherine Zhu, a former college golfer for Pepperdine, on Tuesday night, and took to social media to announce the news.

“11.30.2021 My love, forever,” wrote Morikawa, while Zhu shared, “A lifetime together forever.”

With a win at this week’s Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas, Morikawa would become the No. 1 player in the Official World Golf Ranking. If so, he’d reach the mark in just his 61st start and be the second quickest to do so behind Hero host Tiger Woods, who reached No. 1 in just 21 starts.

