ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arts

From 2019: For Navy veteran, his popsicle art is a natural pain killer

By Walter Allen
fox13news.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChuck Baker is a veteran who relies on a wheelchair. During...

www.fox13news.com

Comments / 0

Related
spectrumlocalnews.com

Navy veteran finds peace in photography

Our country’s heroes are all around us and with November as National Veterans and Military Families Month, we're introducing a veteran who used to forecast the weather for the U.S. Navy, and is now finding peace through photography. Photographing birds is a fairly new hobby for Navy veteran Michael French,...
PHOTOGRAPHY
WEAR

'The Rock' gifts Navy veteran his own personal F-150

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson cooked up a special surprise for a Navy veteran this week. The former WWE superstar, actor, and producer gifted Navy Veteran Oscar Rodriguez his own personal Ford F-150 Raptor. Johnson's holiday surprise was given to Rodriguez at a screening of his new film "Red Notice." Rodriguez...
MILITARY
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

His Navy career cut short, this veteran is thankful he found a home in Fort Worth

Max and Jada Best want a lot more veterans to know about Operation Homefront. The nonprofit placed the Fort Worth military family in a new house near North Crowley High School after Max, a Navy petty officer second class with six years of service, decided to leave the military. He had planned a longer military career, but when his wife Jada got pregnant with their second child, the 14 -to 16-hour days became too onerous.
FORT WORTH, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Navy#Art#Popsicle
NBC San Diego

Navy Veteran Thanks Sharp Memorial Hospital Staff for Saving His Life

He’s a tough guy. He’s a Navy veteran and a soon-to-be 9th-degree Blackbelt. But you’ll forgive Maurice Orange if tears well up in his eyes. “I don’t know how to say thank you without crying,” said the Rancho San Diego man as he was reunited with the Sharp Memorial Hospital medical staff that saved his life.
RANCHO SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Arts
islandeyenews.com

A Veteran’s Day Gift From Mother Nature

Y’all may be used to such scenes, but this was a first for us — Isle of Palms north of the Sea Cabins pier, Veterans Day evening, Nov. 11, 2021. It lasted about 12 minutes. My husband was stationed on subs at Charleston the last one-and-a-half years of his service in the 60s. He discovered Isle of Palms then so this was a nice Veterans Day “gift” from Mother Nature. Isle of Palms was the beach we most frequented while raising our daughters. As a family, we have been coming here intermittently for 40 years.
ISLE OF PALMS, SC
realcleardefense.com

Navy SEALs, Army Green Berets Train With Greek Special Operators

STUTTGART, Germany — Navy SEALs and Green Berets operated alongside their Greek counterparts this week in Athens, where watercraft recently donated by the U.S. to an elite Greek unit were on display. “I have been so impressed to see not only the growth in the U.S. – Greece Special Forces...
MILITARY
The Frederick News-Post

Delaplaine Arts Center depicts work from former service members in Veterans Art Show

For the second time since 2019, downtown Frederick’s Delaplaine Arts Center is hosting an eclectic exhibition of artwork submitted by veterans through the end of November. In all, 39 former service members of the U.S. military submitted artwork for the showcase, which closes Nov. 28. It features 63 individual pieces, including woodturning samples, acrylic paintings, pastel drawings and quilted landscapes.
FREDERICK, MD
wfxb.com

Dwayne Johnson Pays It Forward in a Big Way to a Navy Veteran

The superstar’s surprise unfolded at a screening of his new film, “Red Notice”…where navy veteran Oscar Rodriguez was in attendance. The actor called Rodriguez down to the stage and praised him for his kindness, being a leader at church and providing support as well as meals to people in need. The Rock then gifted the vet his own personal truck, a customized Ford F-150 Raptor.
MILITARY
MilitaryTimes

Gunnery sergeants who never went to boot camp? It may be coming in the Marine Corps

Enlisted Marines are made in boot camp. Marine officers, The Basic School. Long days and harsh instructors give sharp lessons in what it means to be a Marine and forge a bond shared by all Marines, regardless of when they joined. Marines past and present remember the day they were handed the coveted eagle, globe and anchor emblem and welcomed into the fold.
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy