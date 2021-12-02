From 2019: For Navy veteran, his popsicle art is a natural pain killer

Y’all may be used to such scenes, but this was a first for us — Isle of Palms north of the Sea Cabins pier, Veterans Day evening, Nov. 11, 2021. It lasted about 12 minutes. My husband was stationed on subs at Charleston the last one-and-a-half years of his service in the 60s. He discovered Isle of Palms then so this was a nice Veterans Day “gift” from Mother Nature. Isle of Palms was the beach we most frequented while raising our daughters. As a family, we have been coming here intermittently for 40 years.

ISLE OF PALMS, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO