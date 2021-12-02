Armed man fatally shot by Buffalo Grove police

An armed man was fatally shot early Thursday, reportedly by Buffalo Grove police officers who opened fire when the man refused to drop his weapons, officials said.

Authorities were called to the parking lot of a vacant building near Radcliffe and Arlington Heights Roads near Mill Creek Park around 12:30 a.m., Deputy Chief Mike Szos told WGN-Ch. 9.

Szos, who gave a media briefing after the shooting, said the man had two handguns, one in each hand, and was firing them into the air when officers arrived. Two police officers returned gunfire, striking the man who had only been identified as being in his 20s.

The man later was pronounced dead. No one else was injured but two police officers were taken to a hospital for observation, Szos said.

Buffalo Grove police do not have body-worn cameras but squad cars are equipped with dash cameras, and authorities believe the shooting was caught on camera, according to WGN.

The Lake County Major Crime Task Force will handle the investigation into the use of deadly force, officials said. Buffalo Grove police were expected to hold a media briefing at 10 a.m. Thursday.

Check back for updates.

kdouglas@chicagotribune.com

Twitter @312BreakingNews