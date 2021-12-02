ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Exonerated Philly death row inmate files civil suit against cops, prosecutor who sent him to prison

By Special to the Capital-Star
Pennsylvania Capital-Star
Pennsylvania Capital-Star
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qmNRI_0dCDIGdv00

By Brian Saunders

PHILADELPHIA — Christopher Williams sat in his bed at 4 a.m. and got up an hour later, fearing he would be taken back to jail. He was traumatized and fearful his freedom would be snatched away again.

That’s the reality for a man who was taken away from his family for 31 years in 1990 after being charged with six separate murders.

Williams, then 29, spent 25 years of his sentence on death row for four murders after acquittal from two other murder charges.

Philadelphia’s District Attorney’s Office opened up case files and found a litany of lying informants, prosecutorial misconduct, and hidden exculpatory evidence used to convict innocent people and began overturning convictions.

Williams was released from prison Feb. 9 of this year at 61.

On Wednesday, Williams, his family and a team of attorneys — including Ben Crump and John Marrese —  held a news conference to announce a civil lawsuit against Philadelphia, former District Attorney Lynne Abraham, prosecutor David Desiderio and 17 police detectives.

“We have the privilege of representing a historical figure, not only here in America, but around the world,” Crump said. “Because people look at our system as the model, we have to be honest enough to say that we have to improve our system in America. We must be better than what happened to Chris Williams.”

Crump said Philadelphia has one of the worst records of wrongful convictions — especially Black men — and he hopes Williams’ testimony will help change that.

In 2020, Crump was the attorney for the families of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, George Floyd and Jacob Blake as they dealt with wrongful deaths in high-profile cases.

“What’s the price for stealing his life?” the crowd chanted at the news conference.

Williams said he represented himself after former prosecutor Desiderio had convicted a woman of vehicular homicide even though she was in the vehicle’s passenger seat. He pleaded to the jury that this prosecutor’s history should be taken into account.

“I spent 25 years on death row,” Williams said. “After I was convicted of three homicides, I had three death penalties and one life sentence. There were times where as though I didn’t know if I was coming home. But I’d never gave up hope.”

Williams gave credit to Larry Krasner, Philadelphia’s current district attorney, for his work exonerating innocent people. Nonetheless, if Krasner did not explore decades-old files from his office, there’s no telling what would have happened to Williams.

While in prison, Williams missed the births of 26 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren from his six children. Williams said his youngest son Christopher Atwell was 6 months old when he went away.

Atwell said you could never take back the feeling of growing up without his father.

“I’ve lost family members. I didn’t go to weddings. I didn’t see childbirths — you’re talking about 26 grandchildren,” Williams said. “I didn’t see none of them come into the world. I lived that vicariously through photos.”

Williams remained present as much as possible but said after 25 years on death row, his first visits with his family were heavy, although he tried to make sure his children had a smile on their faces.

He said that he remained present in his children’s lives throughout his sentence and planned to continue to embed wisdom into them and his grandchildren now that he is free again.

“I’ve always been a father. I’ve often told men up in there (in prison) no one has dismissed you of your duties because you’re here,” Williams said. “So I was a father on the street prior to going to jail. And I was a father in jail. And I just came out and stepped into my duties as a free man.”

Brian Saunders is a reporter for the Philadelphia Tribune, where this story first appeared .

The post Exonerated Philly death row inmate files civil suit against cops, prosecutor who sent him to prison appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star .

Comments / 13

Exploited
2d ago

Philly detectives messed up again if there is any smart person in law they would form a new division into looking over detectives cases and also the prosecution that holds the information back

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Philly cops, prosecutors’ probes of death of Black transgender woman reveals flaws in state law

By Victoria Ebner When Naiymah Sanchez remembers the people she looked up to as a young woman in the Philadelphia community, the names that come to mind are those of the trans women she met at her local community center. “As a young trans person, we didn’t have this representation, so coming out into the […] The post Philly cops, prosecutors’ probes of death of Black transgender woman reveals flaws in state law appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

State officials discuss trauma, substance abuse among incarcerated women | Friday Morning Coffee

The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections reports that about 66 percent of the women in state correctional institutions (SCIs) are on the DOC mental health roster; more than 50 percent of the women have a history of substance abuse. The post State officials discuss trauma, substance abuse among incarcerated women | Friday Morning Coffee appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
MENTAL HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Williams
Person
Larry Krasner
Person
Ben Crump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Death Row#Murder#Philly
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Advocates want a more diverse General Assembly. But making that a reality is complicated

If the composition of the General Assembly matched Pennsylvania’s rapidly diversifying population,  there would be at least 47 lawmakers who were not white. Instead, there are just 31 elected state legislators who are not white. The space between Harrisburg and reality could be chalked up to a multitude of things, but as legislative leaders hammer […] The post Advocates want a more diverse General Assembly. But making that a reality is complicated appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
POLITICS
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Pennsylvania Capital-Star

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
277K+
Views
ABOUT

The Pennsylvania Capital-Star is a nonpartisan, nonprofit news site dedicated to honest and aggressive coverage of state government, politics and policy. The nearly 13 million people who call the commonwealth home depend on their interests being safeguarded by one of the nation’s largest, most expensive, and often inefficient and corrupt full-time state legislatures. The actions of the legislative, executive and judicial branches touch on almost every aspect of Pennsylvanians’ daily lives. Since our launch in February 2019, the Capital-Star has emerged as a go-to source for in-depth original reporting, explainers on complex topics, features that ground policy debates, as well as progressive commentary on a range of issues. The Capital-Star is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers.

 https://www.penncapital-star.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy