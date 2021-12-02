Hurricanes QB Tyler Van Dyke weighs in on Manny Diaz situation, discusses ties to Dolphins

Miami Hurricanes standout quarterback Tyler Van Dyke came to the defense of his embattled coach Manny Diaz on Thursday morning.

“I think Coach Diaz has done a great job with us this year,” Van Dyke told 560-WQAM . “After the 2-4 start we had, keeping everyone motivated, keeping everyone working hard throughout practice . . . it could have went the other way with a 2-4 start and N.C. State and Pitt, two ranked teams, coming up.

“I think he did a great job preparing us well for those games and keeping us motivated. We ended up winning three straight. The N.C. State game really changed our season because it easily could have went the other way.”

He also talked about his connections to the Miami Dolphins, who share their stadium with the Hurricanes, during the interview.

The Glastonbury, Conn. native attended Dolphins games at Hard Rock Stadium as a kid and dreamed of one day playing in that stadium.

“My grandfather was good friends with (the late) Tony Sparano when he was the head coach of the Dolphins,” said Van Dyke. “So my grandfather hired him as his first head coaching job at the University of New Haven in Connecticut. So we came down a couple times to watch some (Dolphins) games and it was pretty cool for that experience to happen and where I’m at now.”

Van Dyke was named ACC Rookie of the Year on Wednesday for his outstanding season after replacing starter D’Eriq King. Van Dyke, who excelled on downfield throws due to his arm strength and accuracy on deep balls, threw for 2,931 yards and 25 touchdowns with six interceptions in 10 games.

Van Dyke, whose confidence grew with each game after a slow start, threw for more than 300 yards and at least three touchdowns in six straight games to end the regular season.

He will have a new offensive coordinator next season as Rhett Lashlee, who installed a spread offense at UM, has been hired as Southern Methodist University’s coach.

It still isn’t yet known if Diaz will return as the search for a new athletic director continues, or if Lashlee will look to take anyone from Miami’s staff with him to SMU.