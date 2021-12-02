ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Hurricanes QB Tyler Van Dyke weighs in on Manny Diaz situation, discusses ties to Dolphins

By Keven Lerner, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 2 days ago

Miami Hurricanes standout quarterback Tyler Van Dyke came to the defense of his embattled coach Manny Diaz on Thursday morning.

“I think Coach Diaz has done a great job with us this year,” Van Dyke told 560-WQAM . “After the 2-4 start we had, keeping everyone motivated, keeping everyone working hard throughout practice . . . it could have went the other way with a 2-4 start and N.C. State and Pitt, two ranked teams, coming up.

“I think he did a great job preparing us well for those games and keeping us motivated. We ended up winning three straight. The N.C. State game really changed our season because it easily could have went the other way.”

He also talked about his connections to the Miami Dolphins, who share their stadium with the Hurricanes, during the interview.

The Glastonbury, Conn. native attended Dolphins games at Hard Rock Stadium as a kid and dreamed of one day playing in that stadium.

“My grandfather was good friends with (the late) Tony Sparano when he was the head coach of the Dolphins,” said Van Dyke. “So my grandfather hired him as his first head coaching job at the University of New Haven in Connecticut. So we came down a couple times to watch some (Dolphins) games and it was pretty cool for that experience to happen and where I’m at now.”

Van Dyke was named ACC Rookie of the Year on Wednesday for his outstanding season after replacing starter D’Eriq King. Van Dyke, who excelled on downfield throws due to his arm strength and accuracy on deep balls, threw for 2,931 yards and 25 touchdowns with six interceptions in 10 games.

Van Dyke, whose confidence grew with each game after a slow start, threw for more than 300 yards and at least three touchdowns in six straight games to end the regular season.

He will have a new offensive coordinator next season as Rhett Lashlee, who installed a spread offense at UM, has been hired as Southern Methodist University’s coach.

It still isn’t yet known if Diaz will return as the search for a new athletic director continues, or if Lashlee will look to take anyone from Miami’s staff with him to SMU.

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Four-star linebacker Wesley Bissainthe commits to UM

Although Miami appears to be a football team in flux, with reports of the Hurricanes pursuing Oregon coach Mario Cristobal, a local high school star has enough faith to pledge to the Hurricanes. Miami Central 2022 linebacker Wesley Bissainthe committed to Miami on Saturday, announcing his decision on CBS Sports. “They showed the most love,” Bissainthe said on CBS Sports. “They stayed on me the ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Dave Hyde: Florida Panthers lead the East — and no one should be surprised

It’s confirmed: The Panthers have swagger. A quiet swagger. And it’s wrapped under the humblespeak of hockey so it’s quieter still. But that’s the next step of self-esteem forward of any great team. And that’s suddenly are on the doorstep of great — or at least will be as it’s measured next spring. Yes, after a quarter-century of mostly incompetence, dysfunction, occasional heartbreak and ...
NHL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Seminoles ‘temporarily’ suspending sports betting in Florida

The Seminole Tribe of Florida announced Saturday it is “temporarily suspending” sports betting in Florida. The decision comes after the Seminoles were denied an emergency request for a stay pending appeal Friday by a three-judge panel. With legal sports betting in a holding pattern, Daniel Wallach, a nationally known sports betting expert who has a law practice in Hallandale Beach, said it ...
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

ASK IRA: Are Heat veterans being overburdened?

Q: P.J. Tucker and Kyle Lowry are showing their age. More days of rest and/or limited minutes to prepare for playoffs may be needed. — Leonard, Cornelius, N.C. A: Again, what happens on the court during games is only part of the equation. Going back to the Big Three era, when the Heat were adding similar older pieces to round out the core, Erik Spoelstra was prudent when it came to practice ...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida College Sports
State
Connecticut State
Miami, FL
College Sports
Miami, FL
Sports
Miami, FL
Football
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Erik Spoelstra, Kyle Lowry say the emotions are pure when Heat get technical

It was a moment of meltdown, even as a road win was being solidified. So Kyle Lowry said you take it as that and move on, appreciating how much these games mean to the Miami Heat while playing in the injury absences of Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo. With 42.8 seconds to play in Friday night’s 113-104 victory over the Indiana Pacers, after a 20-point Heat lead with 5:36 to play had been trimmed ...
NBA
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

21K+
Followers
4K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest headlines and information from Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties including breaking news, weather, traffic, events, sports and more.

 http://tribunecontentagency.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy