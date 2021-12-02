ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gambling

Codere Online rings Nasdaq bell following DD3 Acquisition Corp merger

By Jessie Sale
casinobeats.com
 3 days ago

Having successfully completed its merger with SPAC DD3 Acquisition Corp. II earlier this week, LatAm-focused online gambling and sports betting operator Codere Online has registered on the Nasdaq stock exchange. Becoming the first Latin American oriented gambling firm to register on the North American stock market, Codere has underscored...

casinobeats.com

Comments / 0

