Codere Online rings Nasdaq bell following DD3 Acquisition Corp merger

Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $175 Million Initial Public Offering. LOS ANGELES, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. (the "Company") announced today the pricing of its upsized initial public offering ("IPO") of 17,500,000 units at $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on the Nasdaq Global Market ("Nasdaq") and trade under the ticker symbol "GEEXU" beginning tomorrow, December 2, 2021. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share of the Company and one-half of one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant exercisable to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share. Only whole warrants are exercisable. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Company's Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols "GEEX" and "GEEXW," respectively.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO