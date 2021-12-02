Letter: Stenersen’s integrity is above reproach

Aristotle said, “Educating the mind without educating the heart is no education at all.”. Sean Parnell—a politician and oil-industry public relations man who inexplicably was chosen as chancellor of the University of Alaska Anchorage despite having no background as an educator or university administrator—takes a different view. In his op-ed touting the vocational-technical opportunities available at UAA, he wrote only about training workers, with no mention of the university’s role in expanding minds and developing the intellectual rigor we need to learn from our past, understand our present and create a vision for our future. Yes, we need welders, bookkeepers, medical assistants, pastry chefs and first responders. Those are valuable and respectable roles in our community. But a university is supposed to be about more than simply training people to fill jobs. We need a chancellor who envisions not only a plentiful workforce, but a thriving society.

4 DAYS AGO