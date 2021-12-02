Letter: Stenersen’s integrity is above reproach

We’ve been in Rindge for 35 years and have loved living in a small town. We knew Rindge wouldn’t stay a sleepy little community. Growth was a given- needed and necessary. We have an elected board to oversee that and we are confident in its abilities to carry out that...
It is with respect that I give my support for Rindge Director of Planning Kirk Stenersen. Kirk has served the Town of Rindge as an elected planning board member, eventually achieving the chair position, all the while gaining education, knowledge and experience to become a professional licensed civil engineer. With the intelligence and wisdom of all Planning Board material, RSAs, state regulations and Town of Rindge ordinances, his straightforward awareness of information has been of valuable importance.
Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com. We send intelligent children to school. I believe the schools from kindergarten through bachelor’s degree indoctrinate our youth in foolishness such as Common Core, Marxism and liberal studies such as a course in “Star Trek.” They remove common sense from our youth and teach false history.
Republicans this, Democrats that. The party in power changes but nothing changes in our country. Why? Because we elect “politicians.” We believe their lies. And they all are liars. Regardless of party. From the moment they are elected their only goal is focused on getting re-elected. They campaign on promises,...
The Alaska Run for Women is another group who has benefited greatly from Beth Bragg’s writing skill. Beth has covered many (if not all!) of the past 29 editions of the Run and done a superb job. She always manages to convey the excitement of the event as well as the solemnity of the reason the RFW is held: to fight breast cancer. We will miss her coverage of the Run for Women as well as the many other sports she covered for our community. Beth’s contribution has been huge and greatly appreciated.
The Greater Monadnock Public Health Network and Monadnock Community Hospital would like to extend their deepest gratitude to all the community members who attended the COVID-19 vaccination clinic in New Ipswich Saturday, Nov. 20. We administered 235 vaccines and many folks had a long wait and demonstrated patience and kindness....
The Rittenhouse story is frightening and sad; a 17-year-old “wants to do good,” but needs an assault rifle to go to another state. Did he want to be a hero? Why did he have and carry the riffle in any state, his own or a foreign one?. The real tragedy...
I love this line from Arlo Guthrie’s “City of New Orleans”! Of course, we tend to glorify the past and good old times are mostly old, not always good. But still – America – how are you?. The feverish pitch of conflict over issues that used to be agreed upon...
A 2022 road plan that includes 80 projects throughout the county designated for improvements was adopted by the Board of Supervisors last week. $6 million short-term capital improvements loan with Community Bank at a 1.05% interest rate over a term not to exceed five years that the county accepted in September.
The Jaffrey-Rindge MLK Committee has announced that its MLK National Day of Service project will consist of a community donation drive for Afghan evacuees resettling in New Hampshire. The International Institute of New England, an agency working on resettling Afghans in New Hampshire, is expecting 75 evacuees. The Jaffrey-RindgeMLK Committee...
RUTHERFORDTON — History was made at the Rutherfordton Town Council meeting Wednesday night as incumbent Councilman Stan Clements and incumbent Mayor Jimmy Dancy were sworn into office, along with newcomer Councilwoman Doris Crute. Crute is the first African American woman to ever hold a seat on the town council. She...
All voters, regardless of party, should be concerned about the redistricting maps drawn by the Republican Party. The congressional districts are clearly gerrymandered, leaving both districts noncompetitive, one predominantly Republican, the other Democrat. Seventy-five towns had to be moved from one district to another to achieve this. This leads to voter disenfranchisement and apathy. If you belong to the opposing party in one district, your vote is futile.
Aristotle said, “Educating the mind without educating the heart is no education at all.”. Sean Parnell—a politician and oil-industry public relations man who inexplicably was chosen as chancellor of the University of Alaska Anchorage despite having no background as an educator or university administrator—takes a different view. In his op-ed touting the vocational-technical opportunities available at UAA, he wrote only about training workers, with no mention of the university’s role in expanding minds and developing the intellectual rigor we need to learn from our past, understand our present and create a vision for our future. Yes, we need welders, bookkeepers, medical assistants, pastry chefs and first responders. Those are valuable and respectable roles in our community. But a university is supposed to be about more than simply training people to fill jobs. We need a chancellor who envisions not only a plentiful workforce, but a thriving society.
Chamberlin Free Public Library in Greenville will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic Dec. 4, including booster vaccines. From 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., the New Hampshire Division of Public Health Services and ConvenientMD Urgent Care are partnering to offer Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccinations through their mobile vaccine van. Booster vaccines are available at this clinic.
Prior to the pandemic, nearly all the religious exemption requests clients brought attorney James Reidy sought a work schedule accommodation for religious holidays and practices. Reidy represents employers, and those with vaccine mandates are coming to him with a new question these days: Given that an employee need only attest that their “sincerely held” religious beliefs conflict with taking the vaccine, how do they test the legitimacy of the requests?
This is an announcement of an upcoming opening on the Irmo Zoning Board of Appeals at the end of November 2021. The ZBA meets as needed when a variance request has been submitted to the Town of Irmo. If necessary, the meeting will be held on the third Monday of the month.
KEY ACTION Authorized Mayor Mike Ohler to sign the bill of service for fire protection with Uhrichsville, once it is drawn up. DISCUSSION Council allocated money from the American Rescue Plan Act to cover the cost of the contract, which is $8,712 for Fire Projection and $6,732 for EMS. Barnhill will receive $20,479, from the ARP this year and the same in 2022.
Alachua County is seeking applicants to fill three current and anticipated vacancies on the Land Conservation Board (LCB) for one Citizen-at-Large and two Natural Resource Professionals. The LCB provides an opportunity for citizen involvement in selecting Alachua County Forever Conservation Lands. The Board reviews and recommends properties for acquisition through...
Peterborough Town Library will be offering two technology classes in December. On Tuesday, Dec. 7, the library will present “Don’t Fall for Fraud” from 1 to 2:30 p.m. The class will go over the various types of threats people might encounter, such as phishing, hoaxes and scams, and how to protect themselves from them.
