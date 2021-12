Exotic, million-dollar real estate is moving from Saint-Tropez or the Amalfi Coast to a new location: the blockchain ecosystem via digital assets. It might seem like a cruel hoax to traditional finance markets that view real estate as a tangible asset that should be enjoyed by the five basic senses. However, these digital assets are garnering millions of dollars, which should open the eyes of institutional investors — and might already be doing so.

