On Saturday, Boise State University students will protest in the wake of a video that surfaced featuring Scott Yenor, wherein he touted his discriminatory views towards women. Yenor, a BSU professor, shared his view that women should not be encouraged to enter fields such as engineering, medicine, and law and among other overtly sexist perspectives. There is a good reason students are upset with the University for letting Yenor achieve tenure, but it is important to understand the broader influences that have led us here. Namely, financial pressure from the Idaho Legislature keeps people representing BSU’s community from speaking out and is a major reason that Scott Yenor will not face consequences.

BOISE, ID ・ 3 DAYS AGO